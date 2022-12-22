This Home Workout For Beginners Is A Great Way To Start A Fitness Kick

We have a tendency to throw ourselves in at the deep end when starting a new fitness regime, immediately tackling a brutal weights workout or frenetic HIIT class. That’s admirable in a way, but also likely to leave you so sore you can’t (or won’t) train again for weeks afterwards.

This home workout for beginners is challenging, but judged perfectly to start you on the road to getting fitter and stronger without completely wrecking you. It's been put together by Tough Mudder UK's official fitness trainer Born Barikor and doesn't require any equipment.

Barikor has also provided instructions for a warm up, which we heartily advise following to help your body prepare for the workout.

Warm Up

Complete two rounds of the following to get the heart pumping and muscles moving.

1 Marching on the spot

Time 45sec

March on the spot lifting your knees up high towards your chest.

2 Heel digs

Time 45sec

Stand in front of a small step and alternate lifting your legs to tap the step with your heel.

3 Step out jack

Time 45sec

From standing step your feet out to each side while lifting your hands above your head, then bring your feet back together and your hands back to your sides.

4 Butt kicks with overhead reach

Time 45sec

Flick your heels up to kick your butt while stretching your arms overhead.

Dynamic Stretches

Complete your warm up with two rounds of these dynamic stretches.

1 Leg swings

Time 45sec

Support yourself against a wall while swinging one leg back and forth. Swap legs halfway through the time.

2 Hip rotations

Time 45sec

Stand with your hands on your hips. Move your hips around in a large circle. Swap the direction of the rotation after a few circles.

3 Open and close the gate

Time 45sec

‘Open’ the gate by lifting your knee up and rotating it out to the side, then close it by reversing the rotation and bringing your foot down. Alternate legs.

4 Windmill

Time 45sec

Stand with your arms stretched out to the sides at shoulder height. Bend at the hips and bring your right hand down to your left foot, keeping your legs as straight as possible. Then come back up and repeat on the other side.

Beginner Home Workout

Now you’re fully warmed up, tackle four rounds of these four exercises.

1 Squat

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

From standing sit back and lower until your thighs are parallel to the ground, then push back up to standing.

2 Lunge

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

From standing take a big step forward with one leg and lower until both knees are bent at a 90° angle. Drive back up to standing and then lunge on the other leg.

3 Walking burpee

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

From standing reach down to put your hands on the floor, then step your feet back one at a time to come into a high plank position. Step your feet back up to your hands and stand up, reaching your hands above your head.

4 Kneeling or wall press-up

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

For the kneeling press-up get into a high plank position then rest your knees on the floor. Lower your chest towards the floor then push back up. For the wall variation, lean against a wall supported by your hands and lower your chest towards the wall before pushing away.