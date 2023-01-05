This Rejuvenating Pilates Home Workout Will Help Improve Your Posture

After a (hopefully) restful winter break, it’s back to the grind and, in all likelihood, spending significant periods of time sitting which can wreak havoc on your posture. One of the many benefits of Pilates is that it’s great for posture, along with being an excellent way to mobilise the joints and move freely without tension.

So to round off our 12 days of Christmas workouts, we present a Pilates home workout from Lotty Somers (opens in new tab), a STOTT Pilates-certified (opens in new tab) instructor. It should leave you feeling great and ready to make the most of your day.

“It’s not just physical benefits which come from improved posture,” says Somers. “When we feel able to stand tall and move without constraint, we tend to radiate more confidence. In addition, the use of breath in Pilates can help reduce stress, so it’s a great way to boost our mood and improve our overall mental health and wellbeing.”

The routine uses eight movements. Go through the moves slowly, completing the allotted reps. Feel free to go through the circuit of moves twice.

1 Neutral and imprint of the pelvis

Reps 8-10

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and legs parallel. Tilt your pelvis back and forth to move between a neutral alignment of the pelvis, where there’s a natural curve in your lumbar spine (lower back), and an imprinted position, where your pelvis tilts upwards and your lower back is in gentle contact with the floor. It’s a very small movement.

2 Abs prep

(Image credit: Getty Images / Liam Norris)

Reps 10-12

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and legs parallel, your spine and pelvis in neutral positions, and your hands interlaced behind your head to support the neck. Inhale to prepare, then, as you exhale, lift your head, neck and shoulder blades off the mat. Use your upper-back muscles to stabilise your body and engage your abdominal wall. Inhale as you lower.

3 Bridge

(Image credit: Getty Images / Justin Paget)

Reps 6-8

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and legs parallel. As you exhale, lift your spine sequentially, one vertebrae at a time beginning at the base, to lift your hips into an elevated bridge position, creating a straight line running from your shoulders, to your hips, to your knees, while keeping your thighs hip distance apart and hips level. Inhale as you roll back down through each vertebrae to return to your starting position.

4 Half roll back

Reps 8-10

Sit upright with a straight spine and your knees bent. On an exhale, tilt your pelvis under and roll the spine backwards. Then on an inhale, return to your starting position.

5 Spine twist

Reps 5 each side

Sit upright with your legs extended in front of you. Imagine a piece of string pulling you up through the crown of your head to lengthen your spine. Extend your arms to either side, with your palms facing down. Exhale and twist your upper body to the right, without moving your hips. Inhale as you return to the centre. Alternate sides with each rep.

6 All fours (bird dog)

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kseniya Starkova)

Reps 8-10 each side

Place your hands on the floor under your shoulders and knees under your hips, with a neutral spine – imagine you have a cup of tea balanced on your tailbone. Maintaining the position of your shoulders and hips, exhale as you extend one leg backwards and the opposite arm forwards. Inhale as you return to the starting position. Alternate sides with each rep.

7 Plank

(Image credit: Getty Images / Justin Paget)

Time 30-90sec

Place your hands on the floor under your shoulders and hold your body in one long line. You can either be on your toes, or make it easier on your knees. Maintain a neutral pelvis as you hold this position.

8 Upper-back extensor

The starting position of the upper-back extensor exercise (Image credit: Getty Images / Tanja Ivanova)

Reps 8-10

Lie on your front with your legs extended and both hands under your forehead. Exhale and lift your head, neck and tip of the shoulders off the mat, using your upper-back muscles to power the movement. Don’t arch into the mid or lower back, and keep looking at the floor. Inhale as you lower.