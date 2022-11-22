The 30-Minute Resistance Band HIIT Workout That Everyone Can Benefit From

Working out with resistance bands is a great thing for everyone to do. The coloured bands aren’t as intimidating as hulking great weights but still offer a challenge. They are also a great way to start exercising with resistance since it’s easier to bail out of a resistance band squat than a barbell one. Don’t ignore them if you’re in the “heavy weights only” camp either – resistance band exercises are great for core activation and training the tiny stabiliser muscles which help you handle heavier loads. They’re also the cheapest bits of kit going.

To help you get started with resistance band workouts, Ed Conway, a Level 3 PT and founder of boutique fitness studio FIT AS (opens in new tab), has created this 30-minute workout that works the upper and lower body, and incorporates some cardio too. Half the moves require a resistance band, while the other half are bodyweight exercises.

"There are a few types of resistance bands," says Conway. "The one we'll use for this workout is called a pull-up band, which is very thick. This type is often used to help with assisted (banded) pull-ups; however, they're also very versatile and can be used in a full-body workout."

Resistance Band HIIT Workout

This cardio and strength session requires a medium/light band (6kg-15kg) and instead of counting reps asks you to work for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, then move on to the next exercise and follow those time periods again. There are nine moves in total to perform, and the entire circuit should be performed a total of three times.

1 Floor taps

Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Without the resistance band, stand with your legs wider than hip-width apart. Keeping a flat back, hinge forwards at your hips and bend your knees to reach down and touch the floor between your legs with one hand. Pop back up to standing and jump to bring your feet together, landing on the balls of your feet to go straight into another jump, then return your feet to the starting position and reach down to tap the floor again. Repeat at pace.

2 Mountain climber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Again, without the resistance band, begin in a high plank position, with your hands under your shoulders, arms extended and body forming a straight line from your shoulders to your heels. Bring one knee forwards to your chest, then the other. Keep swapping legs at a moderate pace.

3 Banded squat press

Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Stand on the bottom of the band with your feet hip-width apart and hold the top of the band by your shoulders with the insides of your wrists facing away from you and palms facing up. Push your hips back and bend your knees to squat down. Push through your heels to stand up and once your legs are extended, raise both hands above your head, pressing against the resistance of the band.

4 Chest expander

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Fold the band in half and hold it approximately a palms length in from either end. With your arms extended, raise the band to shoulder height. Keeping your arms straight, move your arms to the sides, pulling the band towards your chest. Reverse the move to the start.

5 Upright row

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Stand on the bottom of the band with your feet hip-width apart and hold the top of the band in both hands in front of your hips, with your arms straight and palms facing your body. Keeping your hands close to your body, pull the band up towards your chin, letting your elbows bend and move to the side as you raise them to shoulder height.

6 Overhead press

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Stand on the bottom of the band with your feet hip-width apart and hold the top of the band by your shoulders, with the insides of your wrists facing away from you and palms facing up. Raise both hands above your head, working against the resistance of the band. Use your core muscles to stop yourself swinging and leaning back.

7 Jumping jack

Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Put the resistance band to one side. Stand with your feet together and arms by your sides. Jump your feet apart and raise your arms, bending at your elbows, to tap your fingers together above your head. Jump back to the starting position and repeat at pace. Be sure to land on the balls of your feet.

8 Deadlift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Fold the band in half and stand on it with feet shoulder-width apart. Hinge forwards at your hips, keeping a straight back, and bend your knees to lower and pick up each end of the band with each hand. Stand up, thrusting your hips forwards. Then hinge forwards at the hips and bend your knees to lower.

9 Biceps curl

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Stand on the bottom of the band with your feet hip-width apart and hold the top of the band in both hands in front of your hips, with your arms straight and palms facing away from you. Bend your elbows to lift the band to your shoulders, pause, then lower under control.