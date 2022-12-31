Build Muscle All Over With This Beginner Strength Workout From Laura ‘Biceps’ Hoggins

We like a short workout as much as the next person, but there’s nothing quite like getting stuck into a meaty weights workout. A session like this one, designed exclusively for Coach’s 12 days of Christmas workouts by Laura 'Biceps' Hoggins (opens in new tab), a level 3 personal trainer, author and presenter.

She’s put together an epic full-body strength workout of five circuits that’s ideal for beginner and intermediate gym-goers, with rep ranges given for some exercises so you can adjust it to your level.

The main four circuits in this workout use dumbbells, so if you’re in the gym camp out by the dumbbell rack.

“You may need to change weights between exercises,” says Hoggins. “Select a weight which allows you to complete the reps without resting, with a couple of reps in reserve – don’t go to failure.”

The first circuit uses a kettlebell and medicine ball, too, but if you want to attempt this workout at home using a pair of adjustable dumbbells, just skip the first circuit, which is there to prepare the body.

Either way, make sure you work through some light cardio and mobility work first – this gym warm-up is our go-to routine.

Circuit 1

Complete two rounds of the below exercises without resting. Once you’ve completed the circuit, rest for as long as you need to fully recover before moving on to the next circuit.

1 Kettlebell swing

(Image credit: Getty Images / Thomas Barwick)

Reps 12-15

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart holding a kettlebell in both hands. With a slight bend in your knees, hinge forwards at your hips and swing the kettlebell back between your legs. Drive your hips forwards to swing the kettlebell up to shoulder height. Control the kettlebell’s descent and go straight into the next rep.

2 Single-arm dumbbell thruster

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Reps 8 each side

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell by your left shoulder, palm facing you. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat, then drive up through your heels and press the dumbbell overhead. Lower the dumbbell to your shoulder under control. Do all the reps on one side then switch.

3 Medicine ball slam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reps 6-8

Stand holding a medicine ball in both hands. Press the ball overhead and extend up onto your toes, then slam the medicine ball on the floor in front of your feet. Squat down and be ready to pick the ball back up as it bounces.

Circuit 2

Perform three rounds of the following exercises, resting for 60 seconds after each round. Rest for longer after the final round if needed.

1 Dumbbell Romanian deadlift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reps 12

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a slight bend in your knees, holding dumbbells in front of your thighs, palms facing you. With a flat back and engaged core, push your hips back to lower the dumbbells to your shins. Pause, then drive your hips forward to rise, squeezing your glutes at the top.

2 Half-kneeling single-arm press

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reps 10 each side

Adopt the lunge position, with one foot on the floor and knee bent at 90°, and the other knee on the floor. Hold one dumbbell by your shoulder and extend the other arm to the side to help your balance. Engage your core and press the dumbbell overhead. Lower under control. Do all the reps on one side then switch.

3 Dead bug

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reps 8 each side

Lie on your back with your arms extended to the ceiling and legs raised, with your knees bent at 90° and knees over your hips. Engage your core and press your lower back into the floor. Slowly extend one leg and lower the opposite arm until both are extended just above the floor. Pause, then reverse the movements. Repeat on the other side, swapping sides with every rep.

Circuit 3

Perform two to three rounds of these exercises, resting as needed.

1 Goblet squat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reps 10-12

Stand with your feet hip-width apart holding one dumbbell with both hands close to your chest. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower, keeping your back straight and chest up. Lower until your elbows are between your knees. Drive up through your heels to stand.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Juan Algar)

Reps 10 each side

Place your right knee and right hand on a bench and lean your torso forwards so it’s parallel with the bench. Hold a dumbbell in your left hand, letting your arm hang down. Engage your core and lift the dumbbell to your chest, bringing your elbow above your torso. Squeeze your left shoulder blade at the top, then lower slowly to the start. Do all the reps on one side then switch.

3 Hip thrust

(Image credit: Getty Images / Brandon Colbert Photography)

Reps 10-12

Sit on the floor with your back against a bench, feet flat on the floor and knees bent. Drive through your heels to raise your hips up to the height of the bench. Your knees should be directly above your ankles, and your torso, glutes and thighs should form a straight line. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Slowly lower.

Circuit 4

Perform two to three rounds of these exercises, resting as needed.

1 Dumbbell walking lunge

(Image credit: Getty Images / Thomas Barwick)

Reps 10 each side

Stand holding dumbbells by your sides. Step forward with your left leg, and bend both knees to lower until your back knee brushes the floor. Push up through your front foot to rise and step the right leg forward, repeating the move.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mikel Taboada)

Reps 8-12

Support your body on your hands and toes, with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and wrists in line with your shoulders. Bend your elbows to lower until your chest nearly touches the floor. Pause, then push yourself back up to the start position. Make this move easier by placing your hands on a small step, or switch from your toes to your knees.

Circuit 5

Perform two to three rounds of these exercises, resting as needed.

1 Renegade row

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reps 8 each side

Start in a high plank position holding dumbbells, with your hands under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core and lift one dumbbell to your rib cage, drawing your elbow past your torso, then lower under control. Keep the rest of your body as still as possible during the movement. Repeat on the other side, switching sides with each rep.

2 Dumbbell thruster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reps 8-10

Hold dumbbells by your shoulders, with your palms facing. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat, then drive through your heels to stand and use the momentum to press the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells under control and go straight into the next rep.

Before you hit the showers, remember to warm-down. Follow this post-workout static stretching routine.