The Best Black Friday Treadmill Deals 2022: Early NordicTrack And Echelon Savings

Home treadmills are great. They’re convenient (obviously) and they’re a great alternative for when you don't want to run outside. We recently delved into the question of whether running on a treadmill is bad for you compared with running outside and came up with the answer “it depends” (typical experts!), but it’s broadly similar. The real downside is that treadmills are expensive, but you can reduce the cost substantially by grabbing one of the best Black Friday treadmill deals.

Since treadmills are big-ticket items, the discounts on them during sales periods can be huge, and around Black Friday you can usually find savings on treadmills from brands like NordicTrack, Life Fitness, Echelon and others.

Black Friday itself falls on 25th November, with the sale running through the weekend to Cyber Monday on the 28th. However, Black Friday deals will start appearing weeks before the big day itself.

There will be plenty to choose from, but we think we can steer you to a good deal, rather than just the biggest saving, because it doesn’t matter how cheap a treadmill is if it’s too small or slow for you. We’ve been reviewing the best treadmills since 2020 and digging out deals on treadmills during sales events for a similar period of time, so have built up a sense of what to expect and can spot stand-out reductions.

To help those shopping for a treadmill over Black Friday, we’ll round up the best deals right here throughout the Black Friday period.

US Deals

Amazon US: Treadmill discounts updated daily (opens in new tab)

NordicTrack: Up to $500 off treadmills (opens in new tab)

Echelon: Veterans Day Sale offers (opens in new tab)

Best Buy: Bowflex, NordicTrack reductions (opens in new tab)

UK Deals

Amazon UK: Treadmill deals updated daily (opens in new tab)

John Lewis: Up to £400 off treadmills (opens in new tab)

NordicTrack: Up to £1,000 off (opens in new tab)

Echelon: £200 off the Echelon Stride (opens in new tab)

JTX Fitness: £174 off Sprint-3 treadmill (opens in new tab)

UK Deals

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack S 25i: £1,599 £999 on NordicTrack (opens in new tab) Save £600 Getting a treadmill of this calibre for under £1,000 is a great deal, and if you’re not too concerned about having a huge screen on your machine this is the stand-out deal in NordicTrack’s early Black Friday sale. The S 25i still has a 5in (127mm) display and links to iFit, and it has a top speed of 19km/h and a maximum incline of 12%, with the belt powered by a 3.0CHP motor.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Commercial X32i: £4,499 £3,499 from NordicTrack (opens in new tab) Save £1,000 It’s rare you get to save £1,000 on anything, so this deal on NordicTrack’s exceptional Commercial X32i treadmill is worth considering even if the machine will still cost you £3,499. The X32i has a huge 32in screen you can use to follow guided workouts through the iFit app, and its incline range stretches from -6% up to 40%, so you can train for mountain running from the comfort of your own home.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Commercial 2950: £2,999 £2,299 from NordicTrack (opens in new tab) Save £700 Another gym-standard machine subject to a big discount in the early Black Friday sale. The Commercial 2950 has a 22in screen and a large running belt powered by a 4.25CHP motor, with a high top speed of 22km/h and an incline range that runs from -3% to 15%.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack EXP 14i: £2,499 £1,699 from NordicTrack (opens in new tab) Save £800 Across NordicTrack’s range of treadmills, the size of the screen and the top speed both change in line with the price, which is the case with the EXP 14i compared with the Commercial machines in the Black Friday sale. The 14in screen will be big enough and the top speed of 19km/h fast enough for most runners, and £800 is a saving that’s not to be sniffed at. You’re also getting an impressive -3% to 12% incline range.

(opens in new tab) Echelon Stride: £1,599 £1,399 from Echelon (opens in new tab) Save £200 Echelon’s treadmill is a great option if you want a connected smart treadmill that folds down small enough to be slipped under a bed when not in use. While the specs aren’t up to par on paper, it never felt underpowered in our testing. If you’re a casual, up to three-times-a-week runner, it’ll do the job nicely.

US Deals

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Elite Treadmill: $4,999 $4,499 from NordicTrack (opens in new tab) Save $500 The Elite has a 32in screen built-into the console which you can use to show iFit’s guided workouts. It also offers an incline range that stretches from 40% uphill to -5% downhill, and a top speed of 12mph. If you want the best, this is it.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Commercial 1750: $2,499 $2,299 from NordicTrack (opens in new tab) Save $200 It’s not the biggest saving in the NordicTrack sale, but this is a good price for a commercial-standard treadmill with a 14in screen, large running belt and a powerful 3.5CHP motor. The 1750 also links to the iFit app for guided training, and it has a top speed of 12mph and an impressive incline range of -3% to 15%.