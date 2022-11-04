Preview The Best Black Friday Protein Powder Deals 2022

Finding a Black Friday protein powder deal is not difficult, but not all protein is created equal. The temptation to buy the biggest, cheapest tub out there may seem like the most cost-effective idea, but if you force down a couple of grainy protein shakes before swearing off the stuff you may as well have not bothered and saved yourself the money.

It’s certainly smart to stock up on protein powder during the sales period, though, since you’re usually able to get better than 50% off products from brands like Myprotein (opens in new tab), Optimum Nutrition (opens in new tab) and PhD (opens in new tab). The key is to make sure that you’re picking a top-quality protein powder.

We’ve been taste testing protein powder since 2017 for our selection of the best protein powders and best vegan protein powders, so we feel confident we can steer you towards a more pleasant-tasting protein.

Along with taste, it’s well worth examining the quality of the protein as well as which other ingredients are added. Many brands bulk out their products with refined sugars, artificial sweeteners and flavourings, which may make it taste more pleasant but aren’t going to do your training plan any good. It’s also a good idea to go for whey isolate over whey concentrate, as the process to create isolate removes unnecessary ingredients, like fat or sugars.

When Are The Black Friday Sales?

Black Friday 2022 itself falls on 25th November, with sales running through the weekend until Cyber Monday on 28th November. However, there will be deals popping up for weeks in advance of the big day itself. We’ll be updating this page regularly throughout the sales period to make it easier for you to bag a bargain on protein powder, and we’ll be sure to pick out only the best products.

US Deals

Amazon: Deals on protein powders, updated daily (opens in new tab)

Myprotein: Get up to 50% off protein products (opens in new tab)

Optimum Nutrition: Buy more save more with code SAVEMORE (opens in new tab)

UK Deals

Amazon: Discounts updated daily on protein powders (opens in new tab)

Myprotein: Up to 60% off in the end of season sale (opens in new tab)

Optimum Nutrition: Shop for discounts on protein powders (opens in new tab)

Phd Nutrition: Up to 20% off selected products (opens in new tab)

Maximuscle: 25% off all orders over £30 (opens in new tab)

More Black Friday Deals