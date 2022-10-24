The Best UK Marathons For 2023

The London Marathon is one of the best running events in the UK, but as spectacular as it is, its streets are not the only ones to head for. There are great marathons to be found across the country, which is good news, given how hard it can be to get a spot in the London event – unless you’re especially lucky, especially good at fund-raising or especially quick.

All you need to do is pick a race far enough in the future to accommodate a marathon training plan, clear your schedule and get running. OK, there’s plenty more to it then that – you’ll want to sign up to a half marathon as part of your training, for one, and invest in a new pair of marathon running shoes.

If you fancy taking something of a running holiday, see if one of these best marathons in the world take your fancy.

All the best UK marathons in 2022 have now taken place, though there are smaller events from organisers like RunThrough (opens in new tab) and Active Training World (opens in new tab) available if you want to log a marathon before the end of the year. If you’re looking at one of the bigger events in 2023, now is the time to start planning your entry because the most popular UK marathons will sell out many months in advance of race day.

The Best UK Marathons

Manchester Marathon

The Manchester marathon is one of the flattest in the world (Image credit: Human Race Ltd)

Next event: 16th April 2023

The Manchester Marathon is known for being speedy – it’s one of the flattest marathon routes in the world – and ideal for chalking up a PB. It’s also the perfect alternative to London in April 2023, especially as you can get guaranteed entry rather than having to get extremely lucky in the ballot. The route is always well-lined with supporters and you get the added bonus of running your marathon a week before all your London-running friends, so you can relax and dish out advice while they hit maximum maranoia levels.

Sign up (opens in new tab) | From £59

London Marathon

(Image credit: Chloe Knott for London Marathon Events)

Next event: 23rd April 2023

The London Marathon returns to its traditional spring berth in 2023 and as always it will be the stand-out event on the UK’s running calendar. The route is fast and mostly flat, and the support you get from the sidelines is unreal. The ballot has been and gone, and Good For Age entry has closed, so a London Marathon charity place is your only option.

Apply for charity entry (opens in new tab) | 21 London Marathon Tips For First-Timers

Blackpool Festival Of Running

Next event: 23rd April 2023

The perfect race for fans of the seaside, the Blackpool Marathon runs along the length of the city’s promenade, passing landmarks like the Blackpool Tower and the town’s three piers. The promenade route not only means you get to see the sea at all times, but ensures a fast, flat course where a PB will very much be on the cards, as long as a sea breeze doesn’t intervene, of course.

Sign up (opens in new tab) | £40

MK Marathon Weekend

Next event: 1st May 2023

The MK Marathon Weekend also contains a 5K, 10K and a half marathon. The marathon itself is held on the Sunday and the course has been modified so it’s much flatter than it has been in the past; it also now takes in more of Milton Keynes’s green spaces, starting and finishing in Campbell Park.

Sign up (opens in new tab) | From £46 early bird

Edinburgh Marathon

Next event: 28th May 2023

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival week includes races from 5K to the full 42.2km, plus some shorter junior events as well, so it’s great for the whole family to attend. The route of the marathon itself starts in the city centre before heading downhill to the coast, which makes it a race with PB potential, but only if the weather plays along. Sometimes you’ll be heading into a vicious headwind during the coastal section.

Sign up (opens in new tab) | £66

The Wales Marathon

Next event: 2nd July 20223

There aren’t many big marathons scheduled in the summer for fear of the race falling on an especially hot day – though here in the UK it’s probably an acceptable risk. In addition, lining up this event in early July means the bulk of training is done in late spring and early summer, which is a more enjoyable time to log long runs than during the winter ahead of a spring marathon. The Wales Marathon takes place on closed roads in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and has a rolling, but not brutally hilly, route with around 600m of climbing in total.

Sign up (opens in new tab) | £55

New Forest Marathon Weekend

Next event: 10th September 2023

This two-day event crams in a wide array of races: adults can tackle a marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K, while juniors can line up for a 1km or 200m run. In the marathon, you can expect a scenic route through the New Forest on trails that undulate throughout, though there are no truly terrifying single climbs to worry about. Make sure to look out for the famous New Forest ponies as you run.

Sign up (opens in new tab) | £46

Richmond Marathon

Next event: TBA September 2023

This scenic marathon starts in Kew Gardens and the route follows the banks of the Thames to Hampton Court Palace and back to finish in the Old Deer Park. It’s a very flat course, but multi-terrain with sections on grass and gravel as well as roads.

Loch Ness Marathon

(Image credit: Loch Ness Marathon)

Next event: 1st October 2023

One of the UK’s most picturesque races, this point-to-point marathon runs along the south-eastern shores of Loch Ness to take in the epic scenery of the Highlands before finishing in Inverness. Of course you won’t see any of that scenery because your eyes will be glued to the water in the hope of spotting Nessie.

Sign up (opens in new tab) | £62 | Seven Things I Learned Running The Loch Ness Marathon