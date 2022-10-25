Eliud Kipchoge and Mo Farah wearing the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 carbon plate running shoes at the Elite men's photocall ahead of the 2019 London Marathon

Just a few years ago, keen runners would line up at the start of races wearing stripped-back shoes that prioritised being lightweight above all else. You got just enough cushioning to make sure your legs didn’t fall off, but everything else was sacrificed.

These days, however, the preferred racing option for many is a shoe with an almost comically high stack of foam and a carbon plate in the midsole. New proprietary foams that are soft and springy but very light allow brands to cram a huge amount of them into a shoe without making it too heavy to race in, providing more comfort so your legs are fresher in the closing stages of a race, which makes more of a difference the longer the event is. At the elite level these shoes have led to records tumbling, and the same is true of PBs at amateur level.

After a couple of years in which the Nike Vaporfly line was the only show in town, in the form of first the Vaporfly 4% and then the NEXT%, most major brands released a carbon plate running shoe in 2020. Now in 2022 we’re seeing second and third generation models – some refine success stories, while others hit after an initial miss.

We’ve tested almost all the carbon plate shoes available and ranked them here. We’ve also linked to our longer reviews for each so you can dig deeper.

It’s worth noting that the latest shoes are rarely in stock for very long, so shopping for them can be a bit frustrating at times. It’s best to sign up for alerts on availability, check major online retailers regularly, and move fast when you do see the one you want in stock.

The Best Carbon Plate Running Shoes

1. Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 Specifications RRP: $250 / £224.95 Weight: 7.3oz / 207g (UK 8.5) Stack: Not given Drop: 8mm

Despite all the new kids on the carbon plate block, there’s a good case for sticking with the original kingpin, especially since Nike has dropped the price of the Vaporfly when releasing the latest version.

The Vaporfly NEXT% 2 has the same engine as the original NEXT%, with identical midsoles and outsoles. The big stack of ZoomX cushioning paired with a carbon plate provides a lightning-fast ride that’s also slightly more stable than that of Nike’s Alphafly.

What’s been tinkered with on the NEXT% 2 is the upper, where a breathable knit replaces the original’s VaporWeave material. This change brings more room and comfort to the toe box, but we did find that this new design rubbed at the heel. Nothing major, but worth thinking about if you’re planning to use it to run marathons.

The Saucony Endorphin Pro 2 is a great racing shoe, and yet the Endorphin Pro 3 manages to be an improvement in every way. It has a higher stack than the Pro 2, which creates a more cushioned and comfortable ride, and is also lighter than its predecessor. However, the Pro 3 still has the speed for shorter events like the 5K. Over longer distances the extra cushioning on the Pro 3 really comes into play, as does the smooth ride from the Speedroll rocker. It’s the best competitor on the market to Nike’s Vaporfly and a fantastic option for fast running at any distance – and as a bonus, Saucony has improved the grip on the shoe for races in slick conditions.

The most expensive carbon plate running shoe lives up to its hefty price tag by offering a spectacularly bouncy ride, with the combination of Nike’s ZoomX foam, a carbon plate and the Air Zoom pods under the forefoot coming together to provide maximum energy return. At its best – when on straight roads with good surfaces – the Alphafly is unbeatable, although on twisty courses it can feel cumbersome, since it’s larger and heavier than many carbon shoes. But it’s a particularly good pick for marathons, where the cushioning and efficiency gains from the plate provide the most benefit in protecting your legs deep into the event.

4. Asics Metaspeed Sky+ Specifications RRP: $250 / £225 Weight: 7.4oz / 209g (UK 9) Stack: 39mm heel, 34mm forefoot Drop: 5mm

Asics has come the closest to toppling Nike from its perch at the top of the carbon leaderboard with the Metaspeed Sky+, which ticks a lot of boxes for those chasing PBs. It’s light, it has a nylon-based midsole foam, plus it has that carbon plate. We did indeed set a PB in it in our first proper run in the shoe.

The Sky+ is one of two Asics super-shoes, along with the Edge+ (review to come soon). The Sky+ is aimed at bounding runners who increase their stride length when running fast, and the Edge+ for runners who have a more shuffling style and increase their cadence in races. Both are great options for those seeking a super-shoe without a swoosh.

It may no longer be Nike’s top dog, but it still stacks up well and will probably be included in sales now the second generation has been released. It has a lower drop (difference in height between heel and toe) than the Vaporfly at 4mm compared with 8mm, and its stack of ZoomX cushioning is even more exaggerated. But the most marked difference in the shoes is the Air Zoom pods under the forefoot of the Alphafly, which provide more punch to your toe-off than ZoomX foam alone. The extra weight, size and cost of the Alphafly may mean that many runners still prefer the Vaporfly, but for our money the Alphafly is the best marathon shoe if you’re on a a budget, and lightning-fast over shorter races too.

6. Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 Specifications RRP: $250 / £220 Weight: 8.7oz / 247g (UK 9.5) Stack: 39.5mm heel, 33mm forefoot Drop: 6mm

The Adios Pro 3 is heavier and more expensive than the Pro 2, both of which are unwelcome developments. However, it’s also more stable, more comfortable and bouncier than its predecessor, and a better option for the marathon in particular as a result. It’s still pretty good over shorter events, too.

Adidas clearly hopes that runners will pick up the Takumi Sen 8 for their shorter events and use the Pro 3 for longer ones, and that is one hell of a racing shoe combination. However, there is better value to be found in picking up a more versatile carbon racer like the Vaporfly or Endorphin Pro 3. If you’re a committed marathoner, though, the Adios Pro 3 is worth looking at in detail. A word of warning on the fit: this shoe can be small and narrow at the forefoot, so try before buying if possible, or go a half size up.

(opens in new tab)

7. Adidas Takumi Sen 8 Specifications RRP: $180 / £170 Weight: 6.8oz / 194g (UK 9) Stack: 33mm heel, 27mm forefoot Drop: 6mm

We’re not entirely sure that the EnergyRods in the midsole of the Takumi Sen 8 are actually made of carbon, because they are thinner and more flexible than the rods on the Adios Pro 3 and could be glass fibre. However, the result is a similarly propulsive ride and the Takumi Sen 8 is worth investigating if you’re looking for a racing shoe packed with tech.

It is a little different from most super-shoes, though: the stack is lower than the Adios Pro 3’s at 33mm compared with 39.5mm, and it’s also far lighter at 194g vs 231g. This makes the Takumi Sen 8 well suited to shorter events like 5K or 10K races, while the Adios Pro 3 offers more comfort and protection for half marathons and marathons. That said, the Pro 3 is still a good short-distance racer and if you already have a carbon shoe it’s not worth picking up the Takumi Sen 8 just for shorter races. If you haven’t pulled the trigger on a high-stack super-shoe and favour short events, it’s a fantastic new option.

8. New Balance FuelCell RC Elite v2 Specifications RRP: $219.99 / £219.99 Weight: 7.9oz / 225g (UK 9) Stack: 39mm heel, 31mm forefoot Drop: 8mm

The most comfortable carbon plate racing shoe we’ve tried, the RC Elite 2 has a huge stack of soft FuelCell foam that actually makes it enjoyable to use for easy training runs as well, though we wouldn’t recommend wearing the soles down on junk miles given that it costs £210. The shoe really comes to life when running at pace though, when the springy foam combines with the carbon plate to make it feel easier to hold efforts for longer. The RC Elite 2 is especially good for longer events like half marathons and marathons, whereas its larger size make it less suited to 5Ks and 10Ks when nimbler, lighter options like the Vaporfly NEXT% 2 or Metaspeed Sky work better. However, the RC Elite 2 is certainly one of the very best marathon options for runners seeking a blend of comfort and speed.

(opens in new tab)

9. Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 2.0 Specifications RRP: $220 / £180 Weight: 8.1oz / 231g (UK 9) Stack: 39mm heel, 30.5mm forefoot Drop: 8.5mm

While the Pro 3 is now available, it’s still worth bearing the Pro 2 in mind because it’s a lighter, more versatile racing shoe than Adidas’s latest, which is built mainly for marathons – and it’s also frequently discounted. The midsole of the Adios Pro 2 is full of innovative tech designed to help you run more efficiently. This includes two layers of Adidas’s bouncy Lightstrike Pro foam, a small carbon plate under the heel and five carbon-infused EnergyRods running under the forefoot to provide the propulsive feel that other brands produce with a full plate. It also features a midsole cut-out that reduces weight and a slim layer of rubber on the outsole, which provides surprisingly good grip on the road. The performance of the Pro 2 is impressively fast and comfortable, though it falls short of the standards set by the best carbon shoes. It is, however, significantly cheaper than many super-shoes, especially now it’s likely to pop up in sales.

(opens in new tab)

10. Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 2 Specifications RRP: $160 / £140 Weight: 8.8oz / 249g (UK 9) Stack: 36.5mm heel, 28.5mm forefoot Drop: 8mm

The Deviate Nitro 2 is the plated training shoe in Puma’s range, and it uses a mix of 70% carbon and 30% TPU in its plate so it’s not as stiff and firm as a full carbon one. That makes it better for regular use, and the Nitro 2 is a great daily trainer that’s comfortable enough for easy runs while still having a little extra pop for fast workouts, even if it doesn’t feel as bouncy and propulsive as the top super-shoes.

One of the shoe’s best features is its PUMAGRIP outsole, which grips well on wet roads and also works on light trails like park paths and canal towpaths. That outsole does add weight to the shoe and marks it out as more of a trainer than a racing option, but it’s great to be able to take your daily runs off-road when you fancy it without worrying about grip.

11. Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite Specifications RRP: $250 / £220 Weight: 8.4oz / 238g (UK 9) Stack: Not given Drop: 8mm

The Fast-R is a pretty extraordinary-looking shoe that showcases the variety of tech Puma has crammed into it to make a top-notch carbon racer. The decoupled midsole reveals the carbon plate running through, and the shoe uses two foams – a firm EVA foam at the heel helps you to transition rapidly to the softer, PEBA-based Nitro Elite foam under the forefoot. In this shoe Puma has made the Nitro Elite using castor bean oil for performance reasons but it’s also sustainable, which is always a bonus.

While the Fast-R feels awkward at slower paces it does come alive when running fast, and the transition from heel to toe is undoubtedly rapid. We enjoyed racing a half marathon in the shoe but that might be the furthest distance we’d use it for, since it’s firmer than other super-shoes that would be better for the marathon. One downside here is that the Fast-R is more expensive and heavier than the Deviate Nitro Elite, and we reckon that is still the pick of the Puma carbon shoes to try.

Decathlon’s first carbon-plate super-shoe has the key ingredients you expect, including a full-length plate and a PEBA-based midsole foam. Where it strays from the classic template is that it’s much cheaper than most carbon shoes, and more durable – Decathlon says the Kiprun KD900X should last 1000km.

The ride is pretty firm, especially at first, but does soften a bit after a couple of runs, and the KD900X doesn’t have the dramatic squish and bounce of the best carbon racers. However, it’s still undeniably quick, and the firmer ride makes it more stable than other super-shoes. It’s one we’d mark down as a great trainer/racer, rather than a top-class racer that’s ready to take on the best in the business.

13. Saucony Endorphin Pro 2 Specifications RRP: $200 / £190 Weight: 223g (UK 9) Stack: 35.5mm heel, 27.5mm forefoot Drop: 8mm

Saucony made sweeping changes with the Endorphin Pro 3 and it is an upgrade on the Pro 2 in every way, though the older shoe is often in sales and still a cracking racing option, especially for shorter events. The Endorphin Pro 2 has a firmer, smoother ride that’s less bouncy than most super-shoes, but it’s still lightning-fast and feels natural and stable. The midsole contains Saucony’s PEBA-based PWRRUN PB foam combined with a carbon plate and Saucony’s Speedroll rocker, which promotes better efficiency as you roll through your footstrike.

14. 361° Flame Specifications RRP: $160 / £155 Weight: 8.8oz / 250g (UK 9) Stack: 32mm heel, 24mm forefoot Drop: 8mm

One of the best budget carbon shoes, the 361° Flame is modelled on the Nike Vaporfly’s design. It can’t match the performance of Nike’s super-shoe, but the Flame holds its own against other shoes around its price.

The midsole is made of a polyurethane foam called QU!KFLAME, which is firmer than many rival foams in carbon shoes though still comfortable and responsive, if not as springy as materials like ZoomX of Asics’s FF Turbo. The Flame also grips well in the wet and, given the lower price, works well either as your racing shoe or as a fast training shoe to pair with something like the Vaporfly.

15. New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer Specifications RRP: $180 / £210 Weight: 10.8oz / 307g (UK 9) Stack: 47mm heel, 39mm forefoot Drop: 8mm

The SuperComp Trainer has a stack height that blows the 40mm limit set by World Athletics, so it’s illegal for road racing. However, that giant stack of New Balance’s FuelCell foam, combined with a carbon plate, makes the SuperComp Trainer the bounciest shoe we’ve come across and because of that it’s a fun option for training runs.

When you’re not on good roads the big stack makes the Trainer wobbly and worrying to run in, but if you stick to well-maintained asphalt it protects your legs well and adds a huge spring to your step. It’s also good for fast training, despite being quite heavy, though we did find that weight started to tell on longer runs (over 15 miles). The main problem with the shoe, however, is its price. It’s way too high for a plated training shoe, and you’ll find better value in the nylon-plated Saucony Endorphin Speed 3.

(opens in new tab)

16. Hoka One One Rocket X Specifications RRP: $200 / £140 Weight: 7.7oz / 217g (UK 9) Stack: Not given Drop: 5mm Today's Best Deals View at SportsShoes US (opens in new tab) View at SportsShoes US (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast and smooth ride + Cheaper than most carbon shoes + Good for training and racing Reasons to avoid - Not as fast and efficient as top carbon racers - Some will find it too firm for longer races

This is a carbon shoe that bucks the trend in two very welcome ways. First, it costs substantially less than most top-flight options. Second, it’s always in stock! The even better news is that the Rocket X is a very impressive performer as well, with a lightweight design and a rocker in the midsole that help you to hold your pace in speedy training sessions and races.

The ride is firmer than you’ll find on soft, higher-stack shoes like the Vaporfly, but it is more cushioned than Hoka’s Carbon X. The Rocket X is also comfortable enough to use for long training runs and races all the way up to the marathon.

Because of the Rocket X’s price and availability, many runners will feel more comfortable using it for a lot of training, rather than just saving it for race day as you might with a more expensive shoe that’s almost never in stock. So while some of the other super-shoes might have it beaten on all-out speed, the Rocket X has far broader appeal.

17. New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Pacer Specifications RRP: $150 / £160 Weight: 7.0oz / 199g (UK 9) Stack: Not given Drop: 8mm

The Pacer is the first shoe from New Balance’s new SuperComp line, which will include a carbon plate training shoe and a marathon racer. The Pacer is designed for racing 5K to half-marathon distances, and has a lower stack height in order to be more nimble and lightweight for those shorter events.

It has a full carbon plate in the midsole and New Balance’s springy FuelCell foam, but it doesn’t feel as soft as the more cushioned RC Elite 2. The Pacer is a great shoe and built to compete with the likes of the Takumi Sen 8 and Nike Streakfly in the short distance racer category; however, we’d still generally prefer to pull on a high stack super-shoe, even for 5Ks.

(opens in new tab)

18. Brooks Hyperion Elite 2 Specifications RRP: $250 / £210 Weight: 7.9oz / 223g (UK 9) Stack: Not given Drop: 8mm

The first Hyperion Elite was not a great shoe, being much firmer than most carbon shoes and only performing at its best for 80-160km according to Brooks. However, the Hyperion Elite 2 is a great shoe. The key change is the midsole foam used: the nitrogen-infused DNA Flash foam is responsive, quick and comfortable, and pairing it with a carbon plate produces a fast ride alongside the support you need to finish races strong. The Elite 2 also feels more like a traditional racing shoe than the other high-stack options.

19. On Cloudboom Echo Specifications RRP: $270 / £210 Weight: 8oz / 227g (UK 9) Stack: Not given Drop: 9mm

The Echo is On’s third attempt at a carbon shoe and it’s easily the best. It’s more comfortable than the original Cloudboom and Cloudflash, with a higher stack of cushioning, and thanks to the enhanced rocker and extra curve on the plate in the midsole it also provides a smoother, more efficient ride. It’s still firmer than most carbon shoes, but avoids being too harsh and runners who don’t like the squishy, unstable feel of shoes like the Vaporfly might well enjoy the Echo more. However, the Echo’s price makes it hard to recommend when the more impressive Vaporfly 2 and New Balance RC Elite 2 cost the same, and the Endorphin Pro 2 is a touch cheaper while offering a similar ride.

