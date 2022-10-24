The Best Marathon Running Shoes For Training And Racing

There are many times in life when seeking out the cheapest option is a good idea. Buying marathon running shoes to train and race in is not one of them. Even a beginner marathon training plan will require you to log around 200 total miles, while more experienced people will chalk up more than 600 miles, so it’s smart to opt for one of the best running shoes to make all those miles more enjoyable.

What defines a great marathon shoe will differ from runner to runner, though it’s fair to say that the best carbon plate running shoes have become the standard option for most PB seekers. We’ve included a wide range of options to suit all comers, though, whether you’re a keen bean with a few shoes in your wardrobe and want the fastest possible option for race day or a new runner who wants a comfortable pair to wear for every run up to and including the marathon itself.

Because we run so many miles in so many shoes and want to draw your attention to the really special ones, we’ve marked those out with the Editor’s Choice badge or an award.

How We Test Marathon Shoes

Coach senior writer Nick Harris-Fry writes almost all the running shoe reviews, and has 139 reviews under his belt at the last count. An obsessive runner who has completed eight marathons (and always one or two more on the horizon), Nick has a PB of 2hr 28min. With aspirations to improve that time, Nick runs between 80 and 120km a week when training for a marathon, which allows for a lot of shoe testing. He runs at least 50km in a shoe before reviewing it, including a range of training sessions at different speeds and races when possible.

The Best Marathon Running Shoes

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Brooks Glycerin 20 Best marathon running shoe for first-timers Specifications RRP: $160 / £150 Weight: 11oz / 314g (UK 9) Stack: 34mm heel, 24mm forefoot Drop: 10mm Reasons to buy + Exceptionally comfortable + Long-lasting outsole Reasons to avoid - A bit heavy - Better value elsewhere

The Brooks Glycerin line has always prioritised comfort and the latest version is still outstanding on that front, but what makes us rate it even more as a marathon option is that the new nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 midsole makes it a little bouncier. That extra bounce becomes more pronounced the longer you run too, and as a result the Glycerin 20 is a superb marathon cruiser for new runners.

One thing that might put off newer runners is the high price, but given that it’s a shoe that can carry you through hundreds of miles of training and be enjoyable to use on race day, we’d argue it offers good value. That said, if it is too expensive for you, our next pick might fit the bill better.

Read more in our Brooks Glycerin 20 review

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Puma Velocity Nitro 2 Best value marathon shoe Specifications RRP: $120 / £100 Weight: 9.5oz / 271g (UK 9) Stack: 33.5mm heel, 23.5mm forefoot Drop: 10mm Reasons to buy + Great value + Bouncy, comfortable midsole + Outsole grip is excellent Reasons to avoid - Not as stable as other shoes - Upper can make your foot hot

The Puma Velocity Nitro 2 is a terrific cushioned running shoe that works well for pretty much all kinds of running. The nitrogen-infused midsole foam delivers a comfortable and bouncy ride that’s great for cruising through training runs, but would also suit marathon running, especially if you’re a first-timer or not too obsessed about time.

It also has a fantastic outsole that grips well on light trails as well as the road, which increases the shoe’s durability. In short, there’s very little to fault about the Nitro 2 and it would be among our top picks if it cost $150/£140-plus like many other cushioned options, so it’s a veritable bargain at $120/£100.

Read more in our Puma Velocity Nitro 2 review

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2 A bouncy and extremely comfortable option Specifications RRP: $180 / £164.95 Weight: 10.7oz / 303g (UK 9) Stack: Not given Drop: 9mm Reasons to buy + A fun, bouncy ride + Seriously comfortable + Versatile for a cushioned shoe Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Similar to original

The midsole of the Nike Invincible 2 is packed with the same soft and springy ZoomX cushioning you find in Nike’s top racers, the Vaporfly and Alphafly. There’s no plate in the Invincible, though, since it’s designed to be a comfortable cushioned training shoe. And it is undoubtedly that – any marathoner should consider picking it up to cruise through the easy runs in their plan.

However, it’s also a great option for the race itself if your main aim is to get through the marathon in comfort, rather than chasing a time. One tip would be to grab a deal on the original Invincible while it lasts, since the second version is more of the same, and the RRP is high.

Read more in our Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2 review

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Hoka Mach 5 A great-value marathon racing option without a plate Specifications RRP: $140 / £130 Weight: 229g / 8.1oz (UK 9) Stack: Not given Drop: 5mm Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Comfortable, versatile ride + Good value Reasons to avoid - Lacks the propulsion of a plate - Outsole wears quickly

Carbon plate racing shoes have become the norm for marathons these days, but if you’re hankering for a more traditional shoe that can still help you achieve a fast time, the Hoka Mach 5 is the stand-out option. It’s light, it has enough cushioning to protect your legs over a long race, and the smooth ride makes holding fast paces for extended periods feel that little bit easier.

It’s a great daily trainer as well, even if the exposed outsole will wear down faster than a rubber one. It’s also cheaper than plated training shoes from other brands, let alone the top carbon racers, which are mostly over $200/£200.

Read more in our Hoka Mach 5 review

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 Best for training and racing Specifications RRP: $160 / £165 Weight : 8.5oz / 240g (UK 9) Stack: 36mm heel, 28mm forefoot Drop: 8mm Reasons to buy + Smooth, fast and efficient ride + More stable than past versions + Comfortable on easy runs Reasons to avoid - Not vastly different from predecessor

The Saucony Endorphin Speed has been a favourite of ours ever since we tested the first version of the shoe. The line offers a comfortable yet quick ride thanks to the nylon plate and bouncy foam in its midsole. It’s very nearly as quick as a carbon shoe while being better suited to daily training runs, and if you want one shoe to log all your training in and then use to smash a fast time on race day, it’s the best choice.

While the Endorphin Speed 2 was almost exactly the same as the Speed 1, there are more changes made to the Speed 3, which has a wider base and winglets on its plate to create more stability, and a wider fit to accommodate those who found the past versions of the shoe too narrow.

Read more in our Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 review

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Early on in the carbon plate revolution picking the best marathon shoe was easy – if you had a Nike Vaporfly you used that, and if you didn’t, you found a way to get a Vaporfly. Nowadays every brand has a carbon plate shoe in its line-up, several have two, and a lot of them are more or less equally good.

The Alphafly NEXT% 2 is our top pick, though. It’s a pretty ridiculous-looking shoe, but the massive stack of bouncy ZoomX cushioning combined with the Air Zoom pods in the forefoot delivers an outrageously propulsive ride. It’s a more stable and wider shoe than the original Alphafly too, which should mean it works well for more runners.

We promised caveats, and here they come. It’s crazy expensive even compared with other carbon shoes, and some might find its weight undermines its performance. In which case you have many other great carbon options to consider: start with the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2, Saucony Endorphin Pro 3, Asics Metaspeed Sky+ or even the original Alphafly, which is now discounted in sales.

Read more in our Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 review

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 Best-value carbon racing shoe Specifications RRP: $250 / £224.95 Weight: 7.3oz / 207g (UK 8.5) Stack: Not given Drop: 8mm Reasons to buy + New upper is more comfortable + Springy ZoomX midsole with carbon plate + Often in sales Reasons to avoid - Some runners find it unstable - Less comfortable than Alphafly

It’s quite something to think of the Vaporfly as good value, since it was the carbon shoe that changed everything, including sending the price of racing shoes rocketing over the $200/£200 mark. However, the Vaporfly is not only nearly always in a sale somewhere these days so you can pick it up for well under its RRP, it’s also good value by virtue of its impressive versatility, since it’s terrific for races of any distance.

That includes the marathon, where it might not be as cushioned as the Alphafly or some other chunkier carbon shoes, but still protects the body well and helps to propel you over the distance. The slightly firmer, more aggressive feel of the Vaporfly can also help you to keep rolling late in races when your legs are tired. The carbon shoe market is more crowded than ever, but it’s still fair to say when in doubt, trust the Vaporfly.

Read more in our Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 review

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Saucony Tempus Best stability shoe Specifications RRP: $160 / £165 Weight: 9.8oz / 279g (UK 9) Stack: 36.5mm heel, 28.5mm forefoot Drop: 8mm Reasons to buy + Versatile + Stability features are subtle + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Not a looker - Cheaper options available

With a soft and bouncy ride and a fairly lightweight design, the Tempus feels different from most stability shoes, and it’s a great daily trainer for any runner to consider. The springy PWRRUN PB foam in the midsole is framed by a firmer material to guide your foot into a neutral position on the run, creating the perfect balance of support and fun, and the Tempus is a versatile shoe that’s good for easy runs, tempo efforts and longer races like the marathon.

Read more in our Saucony Tempus review

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The first two versions of the Endorphin Pro were great, but they were a tad too firm for most runners to enjoy using for a marathon. Not so the Endorphin Pro 3, which is softer and bouncier than its predecessors thanks to a higher stack, and it’s also faster and lighter. It’s an all-round improvement, and the Pro 3 now ranks as the best carbon shoe from a brand other than Nike in our book – it’s a superb racing option for short and long events alike.

The Pro 3 is also a bit more versatile than the Nike offerings: it’s more comfortable for slower runs, and even works as an enjoyable daily training shoe – if you have the budget to use a carbon super-shoe for that.

Read more in our Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 review