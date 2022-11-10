How To Recycle Your Running Shoes

The running shoe industry is in the nascent stages of a sustainable revolution. Brands are more aware than ever that they need to do more, and most of them are now releasing shoes at least partly made with recycled materials. Allbirds takes it a step further by using sustainable, natural materials instead of synthetic petroleum-based. The On Cloudneo stands apart as a completely recyclable running shoe which you send back to On to be remade into another shoe. Unfortunately, none of these shoes have been able to reach the levels of performance set by shoes made from virgin materials.

However, even if all of the best running shoes become more sustainable in the future, that doesn’t change the fact that many runners are already sitting on piles of old shoes. Right now, the best way to be more sustainable is to make sure you look after your running shoes to get as much use out of them as possible and then recycle them.

In the UK, many recycling centres will have dedicated bins for shoes, and if they are still in good condition you can also check if your local charity shops are accepting donations.

Running chain Runner’s Need also operates its Recycle My Run (opens in new tab) promotion at various points throughout the year. This is done in partnership with recycling service SOEX and sees your old shoes either sent to one of 90 countries to be used (if still wearable), or broken down into raw materials to be reused. As a bonus, you get a £20 voucher to put towards some new shoes at Runner’s Need.

Some Nike stores across Europe and the US also accept old athletic shoes (of any brand) that the company will then recycle as part of its Nike Grind (opens in new tab) programme.

Two great charities in the US which will take your old, but still usable, running shoes are Soles4Souls (opens in new tab) and One World Running (opens in new tab). Soles4Souls will send your (gently-worn) shoes to people in developing countries setting up small businesses selling the second-hand gear, while One World Running donates shoes to African countries, as well as military recruits in the US looking to get in shape before their training.