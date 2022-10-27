You might consider a running gilet a luxury. The last piece of kit you will consider getting once you’ve picked up more essential items like shoes, T-shirts, shorts and the like. While you’re not entirely wrong – it is more important to have some shorts to hand than a gilet – the versatility of the latter means that it’s still something no regular runner should be without.

That’s because a gilet offers the perfect amount of protection in many conditions. They’re generally windproof and water-resistant, so they keep your core warm and dry, but the sleeveless design means you won’t overheat. You can use a gilet over just a T-shirt for runs in cool conditions, or put one on over a jacket when you need an extra layer for winter running, especially when the wind is blowing. They’re also usually packable, and can double as reflective running gear, so you can pop them into a pocket on your shorts, backpack or jacket to have an extra layer to hand just in case.

In short, you’ll be surprised at just how often you reach for your gilet once you have one in your wardrobe. Here are the best running gilets available, ordered by price.

Kalenji Kiprun Light Sleeveless Running Jacket Best budget running gilet Specifications RRP: £19.99 Reasons to buy + Great value + Windproof and water-resistant + Packable Reasons to avoid - Less breathable than others

Despite being a budget option this lightweight gilet still impresses with its combination of weatherproofing (it’s windproof and water-resistant) and packability (you can stuff it into its own pocket, and it has a band to attach it to your arm or hand when not in use). It might run a little hotter than pricier gilets, but it’s still a great option for those who don’t want to splash out big money.

Brooks Run Visible Insulated Vest Best reflective gilet Specifications RRP: $150 / £100 Reasons to buy + Reflective strips + Insulated sections for warmth + Two zip pockets Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

With fluorescent sections and 3M Scotchlite reflective tape placed in key areas, this gilet will help you remain visible to others during night runs, and the insulated zones help keep you warm without overheating. There are two pockets on the sides which are best used for light essentials like gloves and a card, since heavy items like a phone will bounce.

Nike Therma-FIT Repel Running Gilet An insulated gilet for colder days Specifications RRP: $110 / £84.95 Reasons to buy + Cosy synthetic-fill insulation + Water-repellent Reasons to avoid - Can be too warm

This insulated top is one of the warmer options available to those who prefer a gilet rather than a full jacket, and the Repel version uses water-repellent material on the outside to resist light showers. At the moment the Nike website doesn’t have the women’s Repel version available, but you can pick up the standard Therma-FIT gilet– all tops in this range have the warming insulation, and that’s the key feature here.

Iffley Road Sheen Reflective Waterproof Gilet Best packable waterproof gilet Specifications RRP: $185 / £145 Reasons to buy + Windproof and waterproof + Packs into back pocket + Reflective stripes Reasons to avoid - Reflective striped versions cost more

The Sheen gilet comes in five designs, two of which have reflective stripes around the chest. You pay a $10/£5 premium for the reflective version, and we reckon that is well worth it for the extra visibility you’ll have on night runs – plus stripes are cool anyway. As well as being waterproof and windproof, this lightweight gilet packs very neatly into its own back pocket.

Soar Winter Gilet The best running gilet, but it's expensive Specifications RRP: $255 / £220 Reasons to buy + Windproof and waterproof + Breathable + Useful pockets Reasons to avoid - More expensive than others

Like all Soar’s running gear this gilet is both incredibly good and incredibly expensive. If you have the cash it’s pretty much unbeatable – a versatile wind and waterproof layer to keep your torso warm and dry, but not too warm. We’ve worn it for hard sessions on mild days over just a base layer, and as a top layer over a waterproof jacket on three-hour runs in sub-zero conditions in the Scottish hills. The gilet has a chest pocket that’s ideal for your phone, and a bigger back pocket that you can pop other essentials in.