The Best Running Gloves

There are just two things running gloves need to do: keep your hands warm and not make them sweaty. Everything else – reflective patterns, conductive fingertips – means nothing if they can’t pull this off. But it’s not easy to achieve, because gloves that are lightweight and breathable might not be thick enough at the start of a run, while heavier fabrics can make for unpleasantly clammy palms after 20 minutes. Waterproof gloves are most often best avoided, because it’s almost impossible to find ones that are breathable enough that your hands won’t get as wet from sweat as they would have from the rain.

So we set out with a simple mission – find running gloves that keep your hands warm and dry. Here are those gloves.

Higher State Running Gloves Best budget running gloves

These soft gloves do a good job of keeping your paws warm, although they absorb water quickly so are best reserved for dry days or fair-weather runners. The gloves have touchscreen panels on the thumbs and index fingers, as well as reflective details. At £7 you can’t really ask for much more than this, and as far as we can tell they are always reduced to around that mark from the £20 RRP.

Montane Prism Dry Line Waterproof Mitts Heavy-duty mitts for when it's really cold and wet

These heavy-duty mittens may well be better suited to hiking than running, and Montane does have more lightweight options in its line-up, but they are also a fantastic option for sub-zero days or for people who particularly suffer from cold hands. We have been beset by chilblains the past two winters, so these warm, waterproof mitts have become invaluable for extra protection against cold and wet weather. They pack up into a pocket-sized stuff sack if you do find them too warm during a run.

Soar Lightweight Gloves Best lightweight gloves

If you just need a little extra warmth on the run and fear sweaty hands as much as cold ones, these lightweight gloves are a strong option. They’re thin enough that your hands won’t overheat even when pushing hard in workouts or races, but do still retain some warmth to take the edge off the cold. The silicone pattern on the palm means you have a more secure grip on your phone, and the fingertips play nice with touchscreens.

Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Glove Best waterproof running gloves

You’ll be happy running in all conditions with these heavy-duty gloves – or your hands will, at least. Sealskinz’s waterproof gear is surprisingly breathable, although we found the sweat still builds up if you go above an easy effort (we do live in the balmy south of the UK though). The index finger can control touchscreens and there’s fleece on the thumb to wipe rain off your glasses, but the neatest trick is that the three-layer construction is bonded together, so you don’t bring the lining out when taking the gloves off.

Odlo Ceramiwarm Gloves Light Lightweight but surprisingly warm

Don’t let the “light” in the name fool you – these are warm enough for winter runs, with Odlo’s Ceramiwarm fabric to keep your hands toasty without straying into the dreaded clammy zone. The tips of the thumbs and index fingers have a coating that means you can still use your phone’s touchscreen, and you can get the gloves in black or blue, which is mildly more exciting than the usual “any colour you want as long as it’s black”.

Proviz REFLECT360 Explorer Warm Knit Gloves Reflective knit gloves

This list includes a lot of performance gloves made from impressive technical materials – but if you prefer a classic knitted option, the REFLECT360 Explorer glove from Proviz is a great pick. The company has managed to make the gloves both cosy and hi-vis, with reflective yarn threaded throughout.

As with practically all modern gloves, the Explorers’ tips are touchscreen-compatible, while the knitted design makes them more suitable for use when not running than most running gloves. The downside of knitted gloves is, of course, that they get cold and wet very quickly when running in the rain, and they don’t dry all that quickly. If you feel that will be a problem for you, you’re probably better off with Proviz’s standard REFLECT360 gloves (opens in new tab)

They’re not the warmest gloves on this list but they are by far the cheapest, so any bargain hunters who have no intention of running outside in sub-zero temperatures will be satisfied. The index fingers and thumbs have conductive patches to operate touchscreens, and there are reflective logos on the backs of the gloves.

