Shine Like A Beacon With This Reflective Running Gear

Wearing the right clothes can make a difference on every run you embark on, but it’s especially important in the winter when you need to stay warm (but not sweaty) and visible if you’re training after dark.

If you scoff at the idea of taking your running indoors during the cold season, or worse still, giving up the sport altogether until the spring, then the gear below will see you shine through your night runs this winter.

(Image credit: Unknown)

(opens in new tab)

Proviz REFLECT360 Running Jacket Best reflective running jacket Specifications RRP: $140 / £89.99 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + All-over reflectivity + Water resistant Reasons to avoid - Can get hot and sweaty

No-one does reflective gear quite like Proviz, which embeds millions of tiny beads in its clothes so they flare up the moment any light falls upon them. This jacket is designed for cold-weather running, so can be a tad sweaty if you push the pace, but for easy night runs there’s no better option for increasing your visibility.

(Image credit: Unknown)

(opens in new tab)

Proviz REFLECT360 Running Backpack Best reflective running backpack Specifications RRP: $65 / £49.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large reflective section + Chest and waist straps Reasons to avoid - Not the biggest capacity - Not the best fit for a petite frame

If you’re a run commuter then half the reflective details on your jacket can be covered up by a backpack, so it’s wise to make said backpack reflective too. Proviz’s running backpack is lightweight, has adjustable straps so you can set it up to fit closely and not bounce while running, and the back panel is made from reflective fabric.

(Image credit: Saucony)

Saucony VIZIPRO Endorphin Speed 3 Best reflective running shoes Specifications RRP: $170 / £165 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Versatile training and racing shoe + Bright colourway with reflective details Reasons to avoid - Not the best grip

If we had to pick one shoe we'd want in a reflective version, it would be the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3. It’s our favourite all-round running shoe, offering a comfortable but speedy ride that works well for any kind of training run as well as on race day. The Vizipro edition of the shoe features a bright yellow colour on the front of the upper, with reflective details all over the shoe.

Read more in our Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 review

(Image credit: Unknown)

(opens in new tab)

Flipbelt Reflective Best reflective running belt Specifications RRP: $55 / £39 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High-viz as well as reflective + Holds stuff against body + Doesn’t bounce Reasons to avoid - Less convenient than drop-in pockets - Gets sweaty on long runs

The Flipbelt is one of our favourite running belts, to the point where we’ve used it to run three marathons. It can hold a remarkable amount of stuff tight against your body so it doesn’t bounce around annoyingly while you run. The reflective versions of the belt are ideal for long runs in the darker winter months when you need to carry your gels, phone and other essentials with you.

(Image credit: Unknown)

(opens in new tab)

Higher State Race Vest Best reflective running vest Specifications RRP: $14.73 / £10.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value + Lightweight and breathable Reasons to avoid - No pockets

If you’ve nailed your ideal running outfit, only to get to autumn and realise it’s all dangerously black, this vest is a cheap and easy addition that’ll make you more visible in the dark. The material is very lightweight so it won’t add any warmth to your usual jacket or top, and the mix of fluorescent fabric and reflective strips makes you stand out more both during the day and at night. Unless you want pockets there’s little need to splash out a lot of money on a reflective vest, and this Higher State one is always reduced to less than half its RRP, so it’s great value.

(Image credit: Unknown)

(opens in new tab)

Ronhill Night Runner Gloves Best reflective running gloves Specifications RRP: $20 / £20 Today's Best Deals View at SportsShoes US (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Subtle reflective print on back + Touchscreen-friendly Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

There’s no shortage of reflective material on these gloves, with most of their back covered in a reflective print and Ronhill logo. For those who want to increase their daytime visibility too, the gloves also come in fluorescent pink and yellow colours. The gloves have pads on the index fingers and thumbs that can be used to control touchscreen devices.

(Image credit: Unknown)

(opens in new tab)

Kalenji Run Warm Running Headband Best reflective headband Specifications RRP: $7.99 / £7.99 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rim and main band both reflective + Shaped to cover ears + Loop to attach light Reasons to avoid - A bit warm on milder nights

Shaped to provide total coverage of your ears and with a fleecy lining, this headband will keep you cosy on cold winter nights as well as helping you to be seen. The entire top rim of the headband is made of a reflective material to provide 360° visibility, and there’s also a loop on the back that you can use to attach a flashing light and ensure you’re unmissable in the dark.

(Image credit: Unknown)

(opens in new tab)

Safety Skin Reflective Skin Spread Perfect for warm nights Specifications RRP: $7.99 / £14.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can be spread anywhere on skin + Sweat- and rain-resistant Reasons to avoid - Have to clean it off each time

If you have absolutely no reflective clothes and zero intention of getting any, you can always just smear this clever spread over your skin instead. Spread some stripes on your arms and legs (and your face if you really feel like it), and it will appear a dull grey until a light shines on it when it will light up in dramatic fashion. Sweat and rain won’t wash the spread away, but rest assured it comes off easily in your post-run shower.

(Image credit: Brooks)

Brooks Run Visible Insulated Vest Best reflective gilet Specifications RRP: $150 / £100 Today's Best Deals View at REI.com (opens in new tab) View at REI.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Numerous reflective strips + Insulated sections for warmth + Two zip pockets Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof - Too warm for summer nights

Thanks to the mix of fluorescent sections and 3M Scotchlite reflective tape plastered all over this gilet, there’s little chance of you going unnoticed when wearing it. The insulated sections on the vest also help to keep you warm on chilly nights, and there are two side pockets to store essentials. Just be aware that the Run Visible Insulated Vest is really designed for the colder months, and could be a bit sweaty on milder nights.

(Image credit: Higher State)

Higher State All Over Reflect Jacket The best budget reflective jacket Specifications RRP: $160.79 / £119.99 Today's Best Deals View at SportsShoes US (opens in new tab) View at SportsShoes US (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Reflective all over + Windproof and warm + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - Not very breathable

Ignore the RRP of this jacket – it’s always reduced to $53.59/£39.99, making it a cheaper option than the Proviz reflective jacket. The Higher State jacket certainly ticks the reflective box, and it’s highly water-resistant in our experience, as well as windproof. It’s not very breathable though, and best used for easy runs because we found we’d get sweaty quickly when upping the pace in this jacket.

More Gear Recommendations