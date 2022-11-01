The Best Running Compression Socks

When you’re feeling down, sometimes all you need to feel better is a big bear hug. So when you put your legs through their paces with a tough run, it makes sense to think a little squeeze might just help them out too.

That’s a none-too-scientific way of looking at it, of course – but there is good evidence that compression can aid recovery after tough physical exploits. The jury is still out on whether compression socks can help improve performance during a run, but there’s enough people hailing their benefits to assume you might pick up a placebo effect at least.

You’ll need to get the right fit though, which some people find easier by just going for compression calf guards rather than full sock. You’ll also have to make your peace with the fact everyone will see you in knee-high socks. For keen runners with lower-leg niggles like shin splints and plantar fasciitis, that will be a small price to pay if they feel compression socks are helping them at all.

Does Compression Work?

Proponents of compression clothing claim a lot of benefits. It is said to increase blood circulation, and decrease lactic acid and muscle fatigue, resulting in improved performance during a run and faster recovery afterwards.

The recovery element is backed up by the research: multiple studies indicated that using compression gear speeds up your recovery, decreasing muscles soreness and perceived fatigue. On the other hand, the supposed performance benefits of compression during running are yet to be proven.

However, that isn’t to say your performance won’t benefit from wearing compression socks. As any keen runner knows, the placebo effect of wearing gear that you feel is helping is not to be underestimated in terms of how much it actually can improve your performance. Many athletes, both amateur and pro, swear by compression socks for both running faster and reducing injury risk.

There’s also no proven downside – unless you find them extremely uncomfortable – so giving compression socks a try during your runs is worth considering. Even if you don’t take to wearing them while running, you’ll have a handy tool to help with your recovery.

Here are some of the best calf-compressing socks to consider.

(Image credit: CEP)

CEP The Run Compression Tall Socks 4.0 Best compression socks to wear while running Specifications RRP: $59.95 / £44.95 Today's Best Deals View at REI.com (opens in new tab) View at SportsShoes US (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Odour-resistant + Temperature regulation + Range of colourful designs Reasons to avoid - More expensive than others

In the opinion of most of those who slipped on a pair, CEP pretty much nailed it with its first-generation compression sock – but the company wasn’t satisfied, so it refined the formula with the CEP Run Sock 2.0. And then the 3.0. Both of these were also great, but was CEP happy to stop there? No, sir! The fourth generation of the sock is even more comfortable, even better at managing moisture and even more effective at keeping your feet warm/cold as the external conditions demand. It’s also treated with silver to reduce smells, which is good news for those who want to wear the socks during and after their run.

(Image credit: Unknown)

Runderwear Running Compression Socks Lightweight socks for running and recovery Specifications RRP: £30 Reasons to buy + Graduated compression + Durable design + Midfoot band Reasons to avoid - One colour only

A lot of thought has gone into this sock, with each section carefully designed to produce the most comfortable and supportive fit possible. Graduated compression eases towards the top of the sock, and there is extra support around the heel and toe to ensure durability. Runderwear has achieved this with a minimum of seams, which reduces the risk of chafing (something the brand also does with its underwear). Another clever feature is the mid-foot band, which holds the sock in place so it doesn’t bunch up around your toes or heel during a run.

(Image credit: Unknown)

Kiprun Run900 Running Compression Socks Best-value compression socks Specifications RRP: $24.99 / £19.99 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good value + Not too thick Reasons to avoid - Dull design

There are two things we particularly like about these compression socks from Decathlon. One is the price – like all of Decathlon’s gear, they come in a little cheaper than most alternatives. The second is that they come with a detailed explanation of how to put the socks on. Sure, you probably think you know how to put on a pair of socks, but compression ones are trickier than normal socks. This guide also comes with a truly great parenthesis: “We advise you to put the right sock on the right leg (and the left on the left).”

(Image credit: 2XU)

2XU Vectr Cushion Full Length Compression Socks Great for those seeking a tight squeeze Specifications RRP: $49.99 / £30 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High level of compression + Anti-blister design + Comfortable padding Reasons to avoid - Maybe too intense for some - Hard to get on

Two things are true of almost all compression socks – they will provide a tight squeeze and be very difficult to put on – but the 2XU Vectr socks go further than most on both fronts. They are still comfortable to wear during exercise once you do get them on though, and an appealing option for those who want to really feel the compression from their socks. The padded heel and forefoot make them more comfortable, while the seamless toe box reduces the risk of blisters in that area.

(Image credit: Compressport)

Compressport Full Socks Race Oxygen Best compression socks for racing Specifications RRP: RRP: $49 / £45 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight and breathable + Comfortable for long events Reasons to avoid - Less compression than thicker socks

If you find that wearing compression socks gives you a boost on race day it’s worth getting a dedicated set that’s lighter and less aggressive than recovery socks. The Compressport Full Socks Race Oxygen are extremely thin and breathable and although they will compress the calf the support isn’t too intense, so you can wear them for long races in hot conditions comfortably. The sock has dots on the foot that add padding and also help to keep it in place so the material doesn’t rub during your runs, reducing the risk of blisters.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

CEP Infrared Recovery Best compression socks for recovery Specifications RRP: $49.95 / £44.95 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Infrared tech in yarn + Comfortable for long periods Reasons to avoid - Less compression than thicker socks

According to CEP, the infrared tech in these socks is designed to trap the heat emitted by your body and reflect it back into your muscles to improve circulation and boost recovery, adding to the similar benefits that you get from the compression. A medium level of compression makes these socks more comfortable to wear for long stretches, which we did after a marathon recently when we were very glad of the subtle support for our aching calves.