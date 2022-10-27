The Best Men’s Running Tights
Keep your legs toasty all winter with these running leggings for men
For some, the moment the weather gets cold enough to necessitate wearing tights to run is the moment they choose to pack in running outside altogether until the spring. Pah, we say to them, pah! Running in the winter is just as enjoyable as running in the summer – you just need the right kind of running gear.
Good running tights will keep you snug without restricting movement and offer some compression to help warm up your muscles and aid in their post-run recovery. Here are, in no particular order, seven sets of running leggings to consider.
Soar Session Tights 2.0
The remarkable thing about these tights is that you can use them for speed sessions and races in the winter without fear of restricting your freedom of movement. On the inside of the tights are four silicone bands, positioned around the ankles, calves, thighs and waist in order to ensure the material doesn’t slip or bunch up on the run. They’re not the warmest option, as you might expect of tights built for speed, but they do provide some welcome extra insulation during fast runs in the cold without the bulk of standard winter tights.
On Tights Long
If you’re intrigued by the name of these tights, it’s explained by On also selling 7/8ths tights, which are perfect for anyone who reckons their lower calves are their best feature and should be on display whenever possible. Anyway, if you’re as ashamed of flaunting your calves as we are, these long tights are warm and delightfully soft on the skin, and have a couple of handy pockets for your valuables.
Gore R3 Partial Windstopper Tights
Windproof and water-repellent fabric on the top half of these tights keeps you warm and dry where it’s most appreciated, while the lighter fabric below the knee prioritises breathability. There’s a small zipped pocket on the back of the tights, which have reflective details on the front and back.
Kalenji Run Warm Running Tights
While these wallet-friendly winter warmers don’t offer the same protection against wind and water that you’ll find on pricier pairs of thermal tights, they’ll certainly keep the cold out on chilly, dry days.
2XU Ignition Shield Compression Tights
They won’t work for everyone, but those looking for a combination of warmth, weather protection and compression will find it in these tights. The fabric on the upper legs is waterproof, while the lower legs are sheathed in a thermal material for extra warmth. They may be just too warm for some and the high level of compression will not appeal to everyone, but one feature that we’re sure will appeal to pretty much all runners is the large pocket on the back that can take a phone.
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
We’re always pleased to see a pocket for your phone on running shorts and tights, and in this case Nike has used a coated material for the pocket to keep your phone dry. There is also a smaller drop-in pocket for smaller essentials like keys or a card, and the ankle zipper on the bottom of the tights makes it easier to get them on and off without taking off your shoes.
The stretchy material allows you to move freely, but the Challenger tights aren’t the warmest or most weatherproof in Nike’s range, and if you want more water resistance in particular it’s worth looking at the Repel tights (opens in new tab) instead.
