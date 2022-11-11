The Best Protein Flapjacks Recipe
Use this protein flapjacks recipe to take your post-gym snack to the next level
Flapjacks may have a reputation as a sweet treat, but dive into the nutritional stats and you can easily start to justify them as a smart source of energy for high-intensity and endurance activities. Add in some protein, as in this quick-and-easy protein flapjack recipe, and you get an all-rounder that’s convenient to eat after a workout, and the perfect alternative to protein bars if you’d rather have a home-made high-protein snack.
The recipe uses whey protein powder and if you don’t already have a tub of the stuff handy, check our round-up of the best protein powders. You can use any flavour of whey protein you fancy for the flapjack, but remember you’ll also be adding honey to the mix so this may be an occasion when the otherwise unpalatable unflavoured option works.
It only takes 25 minutes to whip up a batch of these protein flapjacks. For other foods that can help you build muscle, read our guide to high-protein foods.
Protein Flapjacks Recipe
Directions
- Place whey and oats into large bowl; mix together
- Add milk and peanut butter and mix together until evenly mixed
- Add honey and stir evenly through mixture
- Line a baking tray with grease proof paper and drizzle a touch of coconut oil
- Spread mixture onto paper (1-3cm thickness)
- Place in fridge for 30 minutes
- Pre-heat oven to 190 degrees C (gas mark 5)
- 10-12 minutes in oven
- Remove, slice and leave to cool
Ingredients
- 120g rolled oats
- 100g Meridian peanut butter
- 60g whey protein powder
- 125-150g skimmed milk (almond milk and other % fat milks can be used instead but weights may vary)
- 15g acacia honey
Nutritional Values
- Protein: 85g
- Carbohydrate: 110g
- Fat: 55g
To create a more calorific protein flapjack, simply use a mass-gainer style protein powder instead of whey, opt for full fat milk, top with a nut butter and add a handful of blueberries to the mixture.
Thanks to ldnmuscle.com (opens in new tab) for the recipe.
