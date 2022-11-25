Best Nike Black Friday Deals With Up To 60% Off

The Nike Black Friday sale is always a happy hunting ground for savvy shoppers, with big discounts available across a range of running and gym gear. This year Nike has gone further than we expected with its deals, with products that are normally excluded from its sales being massively reduced, like the Nike Vaporfly running shoe.

Right now you can use the code BLACKFRIDAY2022 to get an extra 20% off select items in the Nike US sale, while in the UK use the code GOBIG22 to get 20% off site-wide. Those discounts apply even to items that are already reduced, but you need to be a Nike member to take advantage of them. It’s free to sign up for this (opens in new tab), and worth doing before you start scouting the sales.

We’ve picked out some of the best deals available below, or you can use the quicklinks to shop the Nike US and UK sales directly.

Nike US: Get up to 60% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY2022 (opens in new tab)

Nike UK: Get an extra 25% off site-wide with the code GOBIG22 (opens in new tab)

US Nike Black Friday Deals

(opens in new tab) Nike Pro Dri-FIT T-Shirt: Was $35 Now $23.98 with code BLACKFRIDAY22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save $11.02 The sale affords a great chance to stock up on this excellent gym T-shirt at a reduced price, but you’ll need to move fast as stock is selling out fast. The tee is reduced to £26.97 in the sale and then you can use the code GOBIG22 to knock another 25% off at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Nike Dri-FIT ADV Alpha Bra: Was $75 Now $38.38 with code BLACKFRIDAY2022 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save $36.62 One of the best sports bras on the market, the Alpha has a useful overlay to prevent overspill and looks trendy enough to wear it as a top by itself. By using the code you can bring the price of the bra down by almost 50%.

(opens in new tab) Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2: Was $250 Now $139.98 with code BLACKFRIDAY on Nike (opens in new tab) Save $110.02 It’s not quite as good as the Vaporfly deal available in the UK, but this is still one of the better deals we’ve seen on the best carbon racing shoe we’ve ever seen. Most colours of the Vaporfly are reduced to this price in Nike’s Black Friday sale, and sizes are selling out fast so don’t delay. Select one of the Vaporfly colours that are reduced to $174.97 then add the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to knock another 20% off. You need to be a Nike member to get the deal, but it’s free to sign up.

(opens in new tab) Nike Therma-FIT Repel Element: Was $70 Now $47.98 with code BLACKFRIDAY2022 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save $22.02 This long-sleeved running top is a great option for changeable conditions, with the water repellent coating on the fabric helping to keep you dry and warm if an unexpected shower hits during your training. The top is reduced to $57.97 in the sale, then you can use the code to knock another 20% off.

(opens in new tab) Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift: Was $85 Now $58.38 with code BLACKFRIDAY22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save $26.62 Paying almost $60 for shorts in a sale might seem steep, but these are Nike’s top racing half tights, the ones worn in races by elites like Eliud Kipchoge, so pulling them on is sure to inspire you to a new PR right? Most sizes are still available in the sale, with the code bringing the price down from $72.97.

(opens in new tab) Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2: Was $180 Now $99.98 with code BLACKFRIDAY22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save $80.02 The Invincible 2 is one of our favourite cushioned running shoes, with a uniquely bouncy ride that’s great for protecting the legs and making long runs fun. It’s an expensive shoe so it’s one we always look out for in sales, and it’s currently reduced to under $100 on the Nike website. Read more in our Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2 Review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Singlet: Was $70 Now $47.98 with code BLACKFRIDAY22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save $22.02 This lightweight singlet is Nike's race-day option, and the top favoured by elites when they're chasing fast times. It's a great bit of kit, but expensive at RRP, so it's worth grabbing this deal which brings it under $50.



UK Nike Black Friday Deals

(opens in new tab) Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2: Was £224.95 Now £101.23 with code GOBIG22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save £123.72 The best deal we’ve ever seen on the best carbon racing shoe we’ve ever seen. There are just a couple of colours reduced to this price in Nike’s Black Friday sale, and sizes are selling out fast so don’t delay. Select one of the Vaporfly colours that are reduced to £134.97 then add the code GOBIG22 at checkout to knock another 25% off. You need to be a Nike member to get the deal, but it’s free to sign up.

(opens in new tab) Nike Pro Dri-FIT T-Shirt: Was £37.97 Now £20.23 with code GOBIG22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save £17.74 The sale affords a great chance to stock up on this excellent gym t-shirt at a reduced price, but you’ll need to move fast as stock is selling out fast. The tee is reduced to £26.97 in the sale and then you can use the code GOBIG22 to knock another 25% off at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Nike Pegasus 39: Was £109.95 Now £49.48 with code GOBIG22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save £60.47 The Nike Pegasus is often in sales but this is the lowest we’ve ever seen it, especially as the deal is on the newest version of the shoe. The discount you get varies depending on the colour you pick, but the cheapest is reduced to £65.97, which then drops to under £50 when you enter the code GOBIG22 at checkout. You need to be a Nike member to get the deal, but it’s quick and free to sign up and well worth doing to nab this deal on a durable daily trainer.

(opens in new tab) Nike One Leggings: Was £37.95 Now £22.85 with code GOBIG22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save £15.10 These versatile, comfortable tights are among our top picks for gym leggings, partly thanks to the fact they’re great to wear outside the gym as well. All sizes are still available in the sale, with the initial discounted price of £30.47 brought down another 25% using the code at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex: Was £64.95 Now £29.23 with code GOBIG22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save £35.72 This is a 55% saving on a versatile set of gym shorts that are comfortable to wear for HIIT classes, weightlifting and spinning alike. The Dri-FIT material used means that the shorts wick sweat away from the skin and dry quickly. The medium shorts have sold out, but all other sizes are available across the two colours.