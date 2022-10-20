This Kettlebell Workout For Weight Loss Takes Just 15 Minutes

If you’re looking to burn fat in a short space of time then a kettlebell should be one of your go-to pieces of kit. This kettlebell workout for weight loss will show you exactly why, because just 15 minutes of swinging, snatching, pressing and dragging a kettlebell will torch more fat than you thought possible.

But don’t just take our word for it, here’s kettlebell king Ashton Turner, co-founder of London’s Evolve353 (opens in new tab) gym on the benefits of using a ‘bell.

“With just one item of kit there are so many things you can do, including high-rep fat loss workouts and lower-rep strength sessions,” says Turner. “They’re good for developing hip hinge power, which is useful for athletic power creation without the injury risk associated with the deadlift.”

This six-move kettlebell workout will help you build functional strength and muscle while burning calories to shed body fat. You’ll be working in all three planes of motion during the session to improve your movement, which will lead to more benefits for sportspeople in particular.

Best of all, it really just does take 15 minutes to do the workout, but you can extend it further by adding in more rounds when you do have more time. If you’re in need of a weight to do the workout with, browse our selection of the best kettlebells.

How To Do This Workout

Do the six kettlebell exercises in order, sticking to the reps detailed, without resting until you finish all the reps of the sixth and final move of the circuit. Rest for two minutes, then repeat the circuit. Do three circuits in total. As you progress you can add another circuit.

It is imperative that you warm up thoroughly before attempting the explosive movements in this workout, and to avoid a bruised wrist you may want to brush up on your kettlebell clean form and kettlebell snatch technique. Both moves should be fluid so it may be worth cycling through a few lighter practice reps before beginning the workout proper.

1 Kettlebell swing

(Image credit: Glen Burrows)

Reps 10 Rest 0sec

Hold the kettlebell in two hands and swing it back between your legs, hingeing at the hips with minimal knee bend. Powerfully move your hips forwards to straighten up and use the hip thrust power, not your arms, to raise the weight.

2 Kettlbell clean

(Image credit: Glen Burrows)

Reps 5 each side Rest 0sec

Swing the kettlebell between your legs and drive the hips forwards. Once the bell passes stomach height, draw your elbow back and slide your hand under and around the bell to catch it in the “rack” position, then lower the bell in an arc to repeat the move.

3 Kettlbell press

(Image credit: Glen Burrows)

Reps 5 each side Rest 0sec

Start in the rack position with the kettlebell at shoulder height and your elbow tucked in to your side for support. Press the weight directly overhead, using the most efficient path possible to reduce stress on your shoulder joint.

4 Kettlebell snatch

(Image credit: Glen Burrows)

Reps 5 each side Rest 0sec

Swing the bell between your legs, then drive forwards with your hips to swing it up in an arc. When the bell gets to just below chest height, being your elbow back and slide your hand under and around the kettlebell while using its momentum to end with it overhead.

5 Windmill

(Image credit: Glen Burrows)

Reps 5 each side Rest 0sec

Start with the kettlebell above your head and your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Your weight distribution should be biased towards the side that’s holding the bell. Keeping your eyes on the bell, lower your torso until your hand touches the floor.

6 Plank drag

(Image credit: Glen Burrows)

Reps 10 each side Rest 2min

Get into a straight-arm plank position with your body in a straight line from head to heels and position a kettlebell to one side of your body. Reach under your torso to drag the bell across to the other side. Switch sides and repeat the move.