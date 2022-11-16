Ridiculous 1p Black Friday Myprotein Sale On Clear Whey – Set An Alarm!

I’ve worked on Coach for more than five years and in that time I have consumed more protein powder than I care to remember. It takes something special to stand out from the crowd, with most protein powders producing thick textures and sticking to the well-established Neapolitan flavour range.

Myprotein’s Clear Whey powder stands out as one of the best protein powders and my favourite. It mixes into a drink with the consistency of fruit squash and the 20-strong range of flavours is full of unexpected treats. We’ve also got wind of a too-good-to-be-true Black Friday deal on it (it is true, but you have to be on it to bag it).

(opens in new tab) Myprotein Clear Whey Was £34.99 1p on Myprotein (opens in new tab) Save £34.98 This is almost certainly the best Black Friday protein deal (opens in new tab) you’ll come across in 2022, and it’s one of the first to go live. Myprotein has reduced the 20-serving tub of its excellent Clear Whey powder to just 1p, with the deal available from midnight at the start of Friday 18th November and running until stocks of the powder are depleted. Each customer is limited to one tub, and it’s likely the powder will sell out in minutes, so set a reminder to grab this deal.

This is clearly (pun intended) a good deal – you don’t need us to tell you that paying a penny for a big ol’ tub of protein powder is savvy shopping. However, we can give you more detail on what makes the Clear Whey powder so good, because it’s more than just the excellent flavour.

Each 25g serving contains 20g of protein, sourced from hydrolysed whey, which is the gold standard of whey, ahead of whey concentrate and isolate. There’s very little else in a serving, with fewer than 90 calories and zero sugar, making it ideal for those who just want a pure protein hit after a workout.

Those are the fine details, but let’s get back to the flavours. My long-term favourite has been Rainbow Candy, which is best described as Skittles in liquid form, but there are no shortage of tasty options such as Mojito and Bitter Lemon that offer a zesty alternative to the thick chocolate, strawberry and vanilla shakes we’re all accustomed to. There’s even a Mystery flavour, which I’ve not tested but is certainly intriguing.

Myprotein has not confirmed how many tubs of the Clear Whey will be available, but last year it put on a similar deal with its Whey Isolate powder and sold 500 tubs, so hopefully there will be a similar amount of Clear Whey available. Last year the tubs sold out in minutes, even though customers are restricted to one each, so it will be worth deciding on a flavour in advance and being on the buy page just as the clock strikes midnight.