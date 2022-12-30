Giving Veganuary A Go? You Need To Know About These Healthy Ready-Made Meals From Allplants

As 2023 approaches, you may be preparing to attempt a January challenge, such as Veganuary (opens in new tab) which encourages people to go vegan for the first month of the year.

But cutting out all animal-derived foods is not an easy thing to do. Dietitian Azmina Govindji tried the vegan diet for eight weeks to research her book Vegan Savvy (opens in new tab), and even she – a highly qualified nutrition expert – found it difficult to always eat enough. The good news is that with proper planning Veganuary doesn’t have to leave you hungry all the time, and Govindji gave us plenty of advice to avoid that fate. Another great option is a vegan meal delivery service, like Allplants (opens in new tab).

Allplants deliver chef-prepared frozen ready meals to heat up in the microwave. It’s a great way to keep your meals interesting and ensure you don’t miss out on essential nutrients. All dishes have been approved by a nutritionist, contain at least two of your five-a-day and count as a source of protein and a source of iron. Our glowing Allplants review gave four-and-a-half stars, and found the service hassle-free and, above all, tasty.

Allplants has also launched a range of brilliant budget-friendly bundles to help you get started.

(opens in new tab) First-Taste Bundle: Was £34.74 Now £25 from Allplants (opens in new tab) Save £9.74 Five of the brand’s best-selling meals delivered to your door. Dishes include a you-won’t-believe-it’s-plant-based Mac + Greens and a Protein Power Bowl that’s packed with edamame beans, tofu and chickpeas.

(opens in new tab) Power-Up Your Training Bundle: Was £46.05 Now £36.84 from Allplants (opens in new tab) Save £9.21 Allplants has taken 20% off this package of two breakfast pots, two sides for sharing, and five meals. All the meals include more than 20g of protein to help build and repair your muscles – ideal if you’re hitting the gym in January.

Allplants isn’t just for committed vegans, either. “Change will happen when we have millions of people making a few plant-based swaps every week, rather than a few people doing it perfectly all the time,” says founder Jonathan Petrides. “That’s why we’re on hand to help the nation with whatever their goals are this January. We welcome everyone to our table to help reshape the future of food together.” Putting his money where his mouth is, there’s also a meat-free Monday bundle.

(opens in new tab) Meat-Free Monday Bundle: Was £52.60 Now £42.08 from Allplants (opens in new tab) Save £10.52 This bundle includes four meals, two sides for sharing — including its Crispy Roast Potatoes which won a Great Taste Award — two breakfast pots, two superfood smoothies and two treats.

So no matter whether you’re a fully-fledged vegan, dipping your toe into the plant-based world or just want to eat less meat, meal delivery services like Allplants makes meat-free living nutritious and effortless. It’s not your only option, though. Browse all of our tried-and-tested vegan recipe boxes and meal delivery services.