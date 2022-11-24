You Don't Need To Spend Thousands On A Treadmill This Black Friday, This Entry-Level Option Is Only £359.99

A treadmill can be a hefty investment with most machines costing four figures, even if you use our round-up of the best Black Friday treadmill deals. True, you can find solid, if stripped-back, treadmills for upwards of £500, but if you’re a beginner runner or someone who is just looking to up their activity levels with an under-desk treadmill, there is a more suitable, more affordable way.

The Mobvoi Home Treadmill Pro is currently down to £359.99, the cheapest it’s ever been. We’ve reviewed the Mobvoi Home Treadmill and included it as the top compact running machine in our tried-and-tested roundup of the best treadmills, so we’re confident that the pro version outperforms that modest price tag.

(opens in new tab) Mobvoi Home Treadmill Pro: Was £429.99 Now: £359.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) The Mobvoi Home Treadmill is compact and foldable, offering speeds of up to 12km/h. This means it’s not one for avid athletes, but the quiet motor and long belt make it a brilliant budget option for anyone seeking an under-desk treadmill or a machine for slow steady-state cardio sessions at home.

First things first, this isn’t a product for seasoned runners. It has a maximum speed of 12km/h, which is approximately 5min/km pace, and the relatively narrow 40cm-wide running belt doesn’t suit speedy strides. However, it’s a good fit for slower steady-state sessions or newcomers looking to follow a couch to 5K run-walk plan.

It’s also foldable and can double as a walking treadmill if you leave the sidebars down, slipping easily under a standing desk so you can smash your fitness tracker’s daily step goal during video calls.

It has a quiet 0.75HP motor that won’t annoy the neighbours or even your housemates, and we found it had no problem coping with longer walking sessions. Our reviewer noted that the belt is longer than you’d expect on treadmills at this price too, making it more suitable for jogging and ideal for taller users.

There are no incline settings, and the Mobvoi treadmill can’t hold a candle to more expensive running machines which still feel sturdy when running at higher speeds. For this reason, our writer described it as “a walking treadmill that you occasionally use to run”. But, if that’s what you’re after, you’ll struggle to find a better machine for the price.

To top things off, it’s quick and simple to assemble, can easily be stored under a sofa or bed when folded flat, and has wheels on one end to make it easier to move around,.

So, if you’re looking to buy a treadmill to start running at home or walk while you work, we think this is a top budget option.