The Treadmill Workout For Weight Loss That Keeps Things Interesting

Think of a treadmill and many people think of pounding the belt for as long as it takes to break a sweat, burn some calories and shake off the cobwebs. But that’s not the only way to get a great workout in.

Aaron Breckell is a level 3 CIMSPA-registered (opens in new tab) personal trainer working at supplement brand Innermost (opens in new tab). He’s created a circuit that makes the treadmill the star of the show, while incorporating functional movements as well.

“It’s a great session to improve your general fitness levels, but it also smokes calories making it a great option for fat loss,” says Breckell. “All you need is a treadmill, and a dumbbell. What’s more, it will take no more than half an hour.” Breckell has factored in time for a warm-up as well – a good job too because the workout begins with sprinting. This gym warm-up routine will do the job and takes less than 10 minutes.

Treadmill Workout For Weight Loss

This session is formatted as a five-move circuit. Do each exercise for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds, then go on to the next exercise. Complete four rounds in total.

1 Treadmill sprint

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

Set the treadmill to a challenging speed and run for 30 seconds. This should leave you completely breathless.

2 Goblet squat

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell by one end next to your chest. Bend your knees and push your hips back to lower, keeping your chest and head up. Descend until your thighs are at least parallel with the floor. Drive through your heels to rise.

3 Press-up

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

Get on your hands and feet, with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Bend your elbows to slowly lower your chest to the floor, then push back up to the start.

4 Treadmill walking lunge

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

This is a real quad burner. Set your treadmill to a slow walking speed and perform walking lunges, bending your knees to close to 90°. If you’re not confident or you’re feeling fatigued towards the end of the session, perform lunges off of the treadmill for 30 seconds instead.

5 Incline treadmill walk

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

Set a steep incline and the speed to a fast walk. Concentrate on using your glutes to power each stride.