The Therabody Theragun Black Friday Sale Has Begun, Which Massage Gun Should You Get?

Therabody makes several of the best massage guns on the market – trust us, our reviewer Sam Rider has tested a lot of them in the past year. There’s no better time to pick up one of the devices than during the Black Friday sale, where all three guns in the range have been reduced.

Theragun Black Friday Deals

In order of the amount of money off.

Therabody Theragun PRO: Was £549 Now £369 From Therabody Save £180 If you do want to splash out on Therabody's top massage gun then now's the time to do it, because this hefty discount brings the PRO's price down below the RRP of the Elite. The PRO comes with two battery packs for continuous use and an upgraded design, though the massage speeds are the same as the Elite. The next-gen PRO gun has just launched and runs more quietly than the PRO that's reduced in the sale, but the older model certainly offers better value. Read more in our Therabody Theragun PRO review

Therabody Theragun Elite: Was £375 Now £275 From Therabody Save £100 The Elite sits just below the PRO in Therabody's range, but it's the best all-round massage gun in our book because it's a lot cheaper than the professional-grade gun. The Black Friday sale has brought the prices closer together, but the Elite is still £94 cheaper than the PRO, and offers everything the everyday user could need, including an OLED screen and five speed settings. Read more in our Therabody Theragun Elite review

Therabody Theragun Mini: Was £175 Now £135 on Therabody Save £40 The cheapest option in Therabody's range still packs a punch, with a top speed that blasts your muscles at 2,400 percussions per minute. The next-gen Mini has recently launched and is a bit smaller and lighter than the Mini that's reduced, but you're not losing anything in terms of performance with the older model. Read more in our Therabody Theragun Mini review

Which Theragun Is Right For You?

Before diving in to look at the three reduced massage guns to see which would suit you best, it’s worth flagging that both the Mini and PRO guns have been superseded by newer versions this year. However, the updates are not revolutionary – the new Mini is smaller and lighter, and the new PRO runs more quietly – so we’d recommend grabbing a deal on the older guns rather than splashing out on the new generation.

All three Theraguns included in the Black Friday sale offer the same maximum speed of 2,400 percussions per minute, which is a notable feather in the cap of the cheaper, smaller Mini.

That’s one of the key reasons we rank the Mini number one in our best massage guns round-up – you’re getting a high level of performance in a more portable design for a lot less than what you have to spend on the Elite and PRO guns. You even get the same 2.5 hour battery life on the Mini as you do on the PRO.

There is a wider range of speeds on the Elite and PRO guns though, and the larger body makes it easier to grip the massage gun in different ways as you work around your body’s muscle groups. There are also no interchangeable heads on the Mini, whereas the Elite offers five different heads, and the PRO six.

If you do want a bigger gun with more heads, the Elite is our preferred pick from Therabody, since it matches up to the PRO in all the key areas of performance and is not as expensive. However, the price difference is a lot less in the Black Friday sale and you get an extra battery with the PRO that means you can always rely on a charged-up battery pack ready to sub in, so if the idea of that appeals now is the time to splash out on the bigger gun, since it’s only £94 more than the Elite, whereas the price difference at RRP is £174.