The Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals On Align, Fast And Free Leggings, Shorts And More

The words “we made too much” will make any Lululemon fan’s ears prick up, because of course that’s the phrase Lululemon uses when there’s a discount going.

Every year we wait for Black Friday to restock our fitness wardrobe with the finest Lulus at bargain prices. It's a free-for-all until our favourites are out of stock again.

This year Black Friday falls on 25th November 2022, and there are plenty of deals waiting to be snapped up: all of our favourite leggings feature in the sale as well as plenty of other Instagrammable studio-to-street gear.

Our top picks in the Lulu Black Friday sale include a 38% discount on the Align High Rise Pant – almost universally acknowledged as the best yoga leggings – closely followed by a £34 reduction on our favourite running leggings, the Fast and Free High Rise Tight.

There are plenty more deals on other gear including tops, shorts, rucksacks and other accessories, some of which are reduced by up to half price. We've done all the hard work scouting out the best deals on the Lululemon website so you don't have to. Here are our top picks in the Lululemon Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

The Best Black Friday Lululemon Deals

(opens in new tab) Lululemon Align High Rise Pant: Was £88 Now £54 from Lululemon (opens in new tab) Save £34 Nearly every yogi would agree that these are the best yoga leggings – the fabric is incredibly soft and allows you complete freedom of movement, while being flattering and staying exactly where you want them. Their only fault is usually their price, so grab them while they’re discounted – you’ve got a few bright colours to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": Was £108 Now £74 at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Save £34 We have tried a lot of leggings, and the Lululemon Fast And Free High Rise Tight is quite possibly our all-time favourite pick for everyday cool-weather running. The soft, supple fabric offers just the right amount of support, the flattering high waistband doesn’t budge and they have all the pockets. Often the sale only features weird colours but this electric blue is a winner in our book.

(opens in new tab) New Crew Backpack 22L: Was £88 Now £54 from Lululemon (opens in new tab) Save £34 This urban chic backpack has compartments for all your work and gym stuff, including a padded pocket for a 15in laptop. We can’t resist the pale grey camo print with black detailing.

(opens in new tab) Swiftly Tech Long Sleeved Shirt Race Length: Was £68 Now £49 from Lululemon (opens in new tab) Save £19 A soft, stretchy baselayer with generous sleeves and thumbholes to keep your hands warm, this running top is just long enough to tuck securely into your waistband without extra fabric bunching up.

(opens in new tab) Enlite Front-Zip Bra, High Support: Was £88 Now £39 from Lululemon (opens in new tab) Save £49 No more struggling to do up your sports bra, this zip front version is one of the best running bras (opens in new tab), offering excellent support and shape as well as being easy to get on and off. With more than 50% off, run, don’t walk, to nab this sports bra in the sale.

(opens in new tab) Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6in: Was £48 Now £29 from Lululemon (opens in new tab) Save £19 These supportive shorts are designed for training, so you can hit the gym in comfort. Fast drying, sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you cool as you work up a sweat.

(opens in new tab) Align High Rise Short 6in: £38 Now £24 from Lululemon (opens in new tab) Save £14 If you prefer a barely there feel but full coverage, the Align has your back(side). Designed for yoga, these shorts will allow for full freedom of movement.

(opens in new tab) Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant: Was £88 Now £59 from Lululemon (opens in new tab) Save £29 Flared leggings are hot right now, and these high-waisted ones are just as flattering as you’d expect. The cut elongates your legs, while the Nulu fabric creates an airbrushed effect.

(opens in new tab) The Small Towel: Was £20 Now £12 at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Save £8 This microfibre towel takes up very little space in your gym bag but is super-absorbant. Perfect for on-the-go use during spinning, hot yoga or HIIT.