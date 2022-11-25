I’m A 2:28 Marathoner And This Is The Best Black Friday Deal On Running Headphones

As someone who loves both running and tech I’m fortunate that my role on Coach allows me to test all of the latest running gear, including the best running headphones from pretty much every brand.

Of all the pairs I’ve tested in the past couple of years I rate the Jabra Elite 4 Active as the best all-rounders, offering the perfect balance of price and features. That means picking out the best Black Friday deal on running headphones is easy in 2022, because the Elite 4 Active have been reduced by 40 big ones to just $79.99 on Amazon US (opens in new tab) and £79 on Amazon UK (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 4 Active: Was £119.99 £79 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Save £40 The best all-round running headphones are going for a song in Jabra’s Black Friday sale, with the Elite 4 Active buds reduced by £40 to £79. For that you get great sound, battery life and ANC, and we found the fit to be comfortable and secure as well, though the wingless design won’t suit everyone.

That’s a 34% saving on their RRP and an absolute bargain whichever way you look at it. The Elite 4 Active have a secure and comfortable in-ear fit – they’re one of the only sets of headphones without a wing or hook that I find sit securely in my ears when running – and you can use them for hours without any irritation.

They also offer very good sound quality and both active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that’s very handy when you’re running in places where you want to be aware of your surroundings.

The battery life is also excellent considering how small the buds are. They last seven hours on a charge and the case holds another 21 hours. You can also get an hour of playback from a 10-minute charge – very handy if you realise you’re out of battery just before you start your run.

Amazon UK has also reduced the Jabra Elite 7 Active headphones in its Black Friday sale, dropping the price to £119 (opens in new tab). The Elite 7 Active have Jabra’s ShakeGrip coating which makes the fit a little better, but in truth the Elite 4 Active and Elite 7 Active buds are virtually indistinguishable when using them, so I’d certainly opt for the cheaper headphones in the sales.