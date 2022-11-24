The Nike Vaporfly 2 Is Just £101 In Nike The Black Friday Sale

The Nike Vaporfly is the shoe that started the carbon plate revolution in road running, and the latest edition – the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 – is still the best carbon plate running shoe you can get. Right now it’s also pretty much the cheapest carbon shoe you can get, with some colours available for just £101.23 in the Nike Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2: Was £224.95 Now £101.23 with code GOBIG22 on Nike (opens in new tab) Save £123.72 The best deal we’ve ever seen on the best carbon racing shoe we’ve ever seen. There are just a couple of colours reduced to this price in Nike’s Black Friday sale, and sizes are selling out fast so don’t delay. Select one of the Vaporfly colours that are reduced to £134.97 then add the code GOBIG22 at checkout to knock another 25% off. You need to be a Nike member to get the deal, but it’s free to sign up.

There are only a few colours of the Vaporfly included in this deal, and sizes will start to sell out fast. In the time I spent writing this the size 9 I’d selected in the red and black Vaporfly went out of stock, so do not dilly dally if you are considering snapping up this deal.

The Vaporfly combines a full-length carbon plate with a high stack of Nike’s soft and springy ZoomX foam. That combination creates a propulsive and efficient ride that’s ideal for PB-seeking at any distance. Something I can confirm personally having run my 5K and marathon PBs of 15min 30sec and 2hr 28min, respectively, in the Vaporfly 2 over the past 12 months.

If you’re looking for a cheap training shoe to pair with the Vaporfly, then the reliable Nike Pegasus 39 is reduced to £76.97 in the Nike Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), and that price drops to just £57.73 with the code GOBIG22 at checkout.