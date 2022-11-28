The Best Cyber Monday Deal We Found On The Nike Vaporfly

Nike often treats us to a few extra deals on Cyber Monday, but this year it has shunned the last day of the sales by removing its deal on the Nike Vaporfly, which saw some colours of the shoe available for just £101.23 on Black Friday.

If you missed out on the deal then you have two choices. Sit there and stew, thinking about what could have been. Or pick yourself back up and jump on this still-excellent deal at Sports Shoes, where the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is going for just £149.99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2: Was £224.95 Now £149.95 on Sports Shoes (opens in new tab) Save £75.04 It’s always exciting to find a deal on the Nike Vaporfly 2, which is the best carbon racing shoe (opens in new tab) for most people, and this £75 saving is huge, if not quite as good as the saving that was available at Nike on Black Friday. It’s rare to get such a good price on the shoe, and several colours are available in a wide range of sizes.

While the saving is not as good as Nike’s was, there are more colours available in the Sports Shoes sale. Frankly, better colours, since the Nike deal was restricted to the less popular versions of the Vaporfly.

There are still a few colours not included in the deal, but there are nine options reduced across the men’s and women’s line-ups. We’ll also let you into a secret here – if you use EU sizes you can get away with using the Vaporfly as a unisex shoe in our experience, so check both the men’s and women’s versions of your preferred colours for your size.

While the market is now awash with excellent carbon plate running shoes, the Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is still our top overall pick, since it’s excellent for races of any distance and seems to work well for the vast majority of runners.

With rumours of the Vaporfly 3 starting to circulate on social media, this is a great time to get the shoe at a reduced price, and we promise once you log a couple of PBs in the shoe you’ll stop caring that you could have had it for £50 less in the sales.