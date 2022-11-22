The Adidas Black Friday Sale Knocks $150 Off The Prime X Strung Carbon Plate Running Shoe

The Adidas Prime X Strung is one of the more intriguing carbon plate running shoes on the market. It’s also one of the most expensive, with an RRP of $300, which tends to put us off recommending it since it has a 50mm stack height which is technically illegal for road races.

However, that rule is really for elites, not amateurs, and now that the Prime X Strung has been reduced by 50% to $150 in Adidas’s Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), we’re ready to throw caution to the wind and suggest runners should consider giving it a go.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Prime X Strung: Was $300 Now $150 On Adidas (opens in new tab) Save $150 The Prime X Strung is absolutely not a shoe we expected to see in sales this Black Friday, since it’s a relatively new launch and Adidas’ most expensive carbon racer. As a result we don’t expect stock to last long now it’s been reduced by 50%, so move fast if you want to give it a try. Those who play by the rules should know that its 50mm stack is technically illegal for road racing, but unless you’re likely to win any major marathons in the near future it’s not a rule you need to worry about too much.

Even if you don’t intend on racing in the shoe it makes for an incredible training option, with the huge stack offering a high level (literally) of comfort, and we expect the carbon EnergyRods and plastic EnergyRods in the bouncy Lightstrike Pro midsole will combine to deliver a powerfully propulsive ride.

We’re especially surprised to see the Prime X Strung reduced in the sale because it is a relatively recent launch for Adidas, with the new Strung upper creating a more comfortable and secure fit than the mesh upper that was on the original version of the Prime X.

The extra security of the new upper is welcome because using a 50mm-high stack shoe naturally creates some concerns about stability. Don’t expect to fly around any corners in the Prime X Strung, but from what we’ve heard, on a flat, straight road the ride is as impressive as any carbon shoe on the market.

At the time of writing almost every size of the Prime X Strung was still available in the sale, but we don’t expect that to be the case for long. If you’ve been tempted by the idea of trying Adidas’s illegally-high carbon racer, there is no better time to give it a go.