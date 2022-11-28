Stock Up On Running Essentials Under £20 In The Cyber Monday Sales - Plus One £50 Splurge Worth Making

Running is a sport in which the little things can have a huge impact on your enjoyment – if you get the details right it can make all the difference between an average run and a great one. That could mean eating a gel that fuels you without upsetting your stomach, finding the perfect socks to avoid blisters, or wearing underwear that reduces the risk of chafing.

There are many inexpensive products that fit the bill, and the good news is that they’re even less expensive in the Cyber Monday sale. We’ve picked out deals on a variety of products under £20 that will make your next run more fun, and they also work as brilliant gifts for runners if you’re getting your Christmas shopping done in the sales.

We’ve also chucked in one product that’s just under £50, but to be fair it’s reduced from £100, and is a great gift idea either for yourself or another runner.

(opens in new tab) Stance Run Crew Sock: Was £16.99 Now £11.99 from Stance (opens in new tab) Save £5 There are discounts available across Stance’s range of running socks, so you can opt for a jazzier design if these simple crew socks aren’t doing it for you. It’s the material that really matters on the run though, and Stance’s socks wick sweat away, dry rapidly and are comfortable for runs of any length, as well as being durable. We’ve done several marathons in them, so can certainly testify to their quality.

(opens in new tab) SIS GO Isotonic Gels: Was £36.99 Now £18.50 from SIS (opens in new tab) Save £18.49 Cyber Monday is a great time to stock up on energy gels for your future training and races, and SIS has knocked 50% off the price of a 30-pack of its popular GO Isotonic gels. Several flavours are included in the deal, including the standout Fruit Salad gel, or you can opt for a mixed box to try them all out.

(opens in new tab) Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Cap: Was £25 Now £14.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £10.01 Just in time for the winter weather, this waterproof running cap has had 40% knocked off its price in the Amazon sale. The Sealskinz cap will keep rain at bay while also keeping your head warmer than a normal cap.

(opens in new tab) Runderwear Anti-Chafing Shorts: Was £23 Now £11.50 from Runderwear (opens in new tab) Save £11.50 Runderwear’s entire range of underwear is reduced in the Black Friday sale, so if you want briefs, boxers or any other kind of anti-chafing garment then have a look on their website. These long shorts are a particularly good option in our view though, since they can also reduce the risk of thigh-on-thigh rubbing during your runs.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Men’s Tech 6" Boxerjock: Was £30 Now £20.50 from Under Armour (opens in new tab) Save £9.50 This is a two-pack, so we hope you can forgive the fact that it costs slightly more than the £20 limit we set ourselves. If you buy these pants we know you will forgive us in time, because the Boxerjocks are comfortable on the run and incredibly durable.

(opens in new tab) Buff Shading Original Neck Warmer: Was £15.95 Now £11.49 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £4.46 It is a truth every runner will acknowledge that you simply cannot have too many Buffs. It’s pretty much the most versatile bit of kit a runner can have, and there are so many styles to pick from. There are loads of deals out there on Buffs this Cyber Monday, but we rather fancy this shaded design included in the Amazon sale.