Do You Need Special Running Shoes For Flat Feet?

Flat feet are blamed for many of the main injuries that runners get – including plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy, tibialis posterior tendinopathy – or stress fractures. That’s quite a profound claim to make, in my opinion. I see just as many of these running issues with a higher-arch foot, often more of these issues with a higher arch. So arch profile, in my humble opinion, doesn’t seem to have much to do with it.

The proposed theory by a lot of non-clinicians is that the arch acts as a spring, right? Yes and no. The arch is there as a sort of a shock absorbency aspect when we’re weight bearing and loading through the foot, but it’s not a spring. It is just not how it works. Realistically, flatter foot postures don’t affect running a significant amount, despite what people say.

Often when I have a patient who is terrified that they’ve got flat feet I say Google Eliud Kipchoge’s feet or Haile Gebrselassie’s feet, and you will see they have really flat foot postures because it’s often congenital. It can be hereditary with certain ethnicities, and if you look at the sub-Saharan African population, generally they’ll have a flatter posture than Caucasian populations or east Asians. And sub-Saharan Africa has all the top marathon runners!