More Parkruns Will Offer The Chance To Try Out Brooks Running Shoes As Partnership Expands

Brooks has extended and expanded its partnership with parkrun and will now be the global footwear partner of the free weekly 5K running event until 2028. The new partnership will build on the work Brooks has done with parkrun in the UK over the past three years, with the brand focusing on Germany, the Netherlands and the US as its next steps.

It’s good news for parkrunners because the partnership involves Brooks attending parkruns to give advice to runners and let them test out the brand’s products, which include some of the best running shoes available.

There is already a 40-stop parkrun Happy Tour planned in the UK and Ireland, up from 30 in 2022, where people can access the advice and test shoe, and a similar format will come to Germany and the Netherlands.

If you live in the UK or Ireland, keep an eye on the Brooks parkrun page (opens in new tab) for the chance to register for participating parkruns and plug in your shoe size and preferred model so it’s ready and waiting for you on the day.

With that in mind, we thought we’d celebrate the new deal by highlighting the best Brooks running shoes for different parkrunners, so you know what to try out if given the chance.

Best for… the speed demon: Brooks Hyperion Tempo

Brooks has a full carbon plate running shoe in its range – the Hyperion Elite – but for 5K the lightweight and speedy Hyperion Tempo will do a grand job of helping you fly around the course. If you’re seeking a sub-20min time, give the Tempo a go.

Read more in our Brooks Hyperion Tempo review

Best for… the puddle-splasher: Brooks Ghost 15

Parkruns are about having fun and running as a community, so if you embrace that spirit to run your event week in, week out in all weather, you need a workhorse of a shoe. The Ghost 15 is one of the most popular shoes on the planet for a reason, offering a reliable, protective ride and a durable design.

Read more in our Brooks Ghost 15 review

Best for… the long-distance runner: Brooks Glycerin 20

If parkrun is just part of your Saturday run, because 5K is simply not long enough of a run to get out of bed for, you need a comfortable cruiser like the Glycerin 20. It’s one of the best cushioned shoes and a go-to option for runners when comfort is the key.

Read more in our Brooks Glycerin 20 review

Best for… the off-roader: Brooks Cascadia 16

If your parkrun eschews the asphalt in favour of more rugged ground, then the Cascadia trail-running shoe will provide the grip you need. It’s also not a bad option in the winter for any parkrun, since many take place on all-weather park paths that get slippery in the cold and wet.