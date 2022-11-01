Brooks Ghost 15 First-Look Review

Why you can trust Coach Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

For 15 years the Brooks Ghost line has proved to be popular with runners of all levels. It’s not a flashy choice, but it’s a reliably comfortable and durable daily trainer.

As a result it’s not a shoe that Brooks tends to make sweeping updates to, but with the 15th edition the midsole has been overhauled. It’s now made from a softer and lighter version of Brook’s DNA Loft v2 foam, which itself is lighter, softer and less dense than the foam used on the Ghost 14.

To confuse matters, this is not the nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 foam used on the Brooks Glycerin 20, another very popular shoe line. I loved the Glycerin 20 and was hoping the Ghost 15 would get the v3 foam, but a softer and lighter version of v2 also sounded good to me.

Otherwise the Ghost 15 sticks to the Ghost 14 blueprint. It has the same 12mm drop from heel to toe, which is higher than on most contemporary shoes, and the same thick rubber outsole with Brooks’s segmented crash pad, which is designed to smooth the transition through your footstrike.

The upper has been tweaked to provide a more secure fit, but feels similar to me, with ample cushioning around the heel and collar, and a solid plastic heel counter to create more stability. The Brooks 15 comes in a wide range of sizes and widths and fits me true to size, and it costs the same as the 14 at $140/£130.

While the Ghost 14 was a very solid shoe, it didn’t impress me as much as other cushioned daily trainers like the Hoka Mach 4 or 5, with the ride being fairly dull and the shoe a bit too heavy to be ideal for speedier runs.

I was hoping the Ghost 15 would be lighter, but at 10.4oz/297g in my UK 9 it’s a very similar weight to the Ghost 14, so any improvements in the ride would need to come from the updated midsole.

I have used the Ghost 15 for two runs so far, both at a relaxed pace covering 8km and 10km. The shoe feels a little more natural and smoother underfoot than the Ghost 14 at easy paces, and the cushioning is a little softer, though the Ghost 14 was hardly an uncomfortably firm shoe.

The outsole on the Ghost 15 is great, providing reliable traction on pavements covered in wet leaves. The upper holds the foot comfortably and securely, though the large amount of padding around the collar soaks up a lot of water when you run in the rain.

I still have doubts about the Ghost’s versatility compared with other cushioned daily trainers like the Hoka Mach 5, Asics Novablast 3 and Puma Velocity Nitro 2. I will put that to the test properly for my full review, but for now at least I can say it remains a dependable option for cruising through easy runs. While a little softer underfoot, it is very much the Ghost that people already know, so if you’re a fan of the line already the 15 will suit you well.