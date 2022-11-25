Best Adidas Black Friday Deals With Up To 40% Off Top Running Shoes

If you’re a runner the Adidas Black Friday sale has been especially interesting this year, with the brand slashing the price of some of its top running shoes. Right now the top-of-the-range Adios Pro 3 racing shoe is reduced in the US, while casual runners can enjoy big discounts on the Ultraboost 22 range in both the UK and US.

Some deals require you to be an adiClub member, but it’s free and fast to sign up (opens in new tab), and worth doing so to unlock the deal on the Adios Pro 3 carbon racing for one. We’ve picked out the best Adidas Black Friday deals below, and will keep adding to this page as and when we spot more great discounts.

Adidas US: Get up to 60% off (opens in new tab)

Adidas UK: Get up to 70% off (opens in new tab)

US Deals

(opens in new tab) Adidas Ultraboost 22: Was $190 Now $114 on Adidas (opens in new tab) Save $86 The entire Ultraboost 22 range is included in the Adidas sale, so you can take your pick of colours, with plenty of sizes available as well. The Ultraboost is a great crossover running and lifestyle shoe that’s comfortable to use for your easy training and smart to wear when you’re not on the run.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3: Was $250 Now $200 on Adidas (opens in new tab) Save $50 Adidas' top carbon racing shoe was only launched earlier this year, so it’s surprising to see it reduced by $50 this Black Friday. The Adios Pro 3 is a particularly good marathon racing shoe, but still fast over shorter distances as well. You need to be an adiClub member to take advantage of the discount, but it’s free to sign up.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Adizero Takumi Sen 8: Was $180 Now $108 on Adidas (opens in new tab) Save $72 The Takumi Sen 8 is a terrific short distance racing shoe and great fun to use for your speedy training sessions. If you’re grabbing the Adios Pro 3 in the sale for your long races, stick the Takumi Sen 8 in your basket to cover off shorter events and your track sessions – that’s two top-notch racing shoes for $278, about the same price as the Nike Alphafly NEXT% 2.

(opens in new tab) Aeroready Design To Move Feelready Sport Tee: Was $25 Now $13 on Adidas (opens in new tab) Save $12 The Black Friday is a good time to stock up on this versatile training tee, which is great for hitting the gym or running. There are seven colours of the tee included in the sale, though note that the reductions differ across the colours, with some costing $15 or $18.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Training Essentials High-Waisted Leggings: Was $50 Now $25 on Adidas (opens in new tab) Save $25 The Black and Wonder Steel colours of these leggings have been reduced by 50% in the sale, while you’ll have to stump up $35 if you want the Legend Ink colour. The high-waisted leggings are made from a sweat-wicking material and are designed for a range of gym workouts.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Adizero Boston 11: Was $160 Now $96 on Adidas (opens in new tab) Save $64 The Boston 11 is a comfortable and durable training shoe that works especially well for easy and long runs. All colours of the shoe have been reduced in the Adidas sale, which brings the price of the Boston 11 below $100.

UK Deals

(opens in new tab) Adidas Ultraboost 22: Was £165 Now £117.15 on Adidas (opens in new tab) Save £47.85 The entire Ultraboost 22 range is included in the Adidas sale, so you can take your pick of colours, with plenty of sizes available as well. The Ultraboost is a great crossover running and lifestyle shoe that’s comfortable to use for your easy training and smart to wear when you’re not on the run.