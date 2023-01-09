Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 Vs Asics Gel-Nimbus 24: First Look At The All-New Nimbus
Asics has made sweeping changes to the Gel-Nimbus 25 to make it a more cushioned and comfortable shoe
The Asics Gel-Nimbus has been a popular pick with runners for a quarter of a century, which usually means that new versions stick to the formula – why risk alienating the existing audience?
However, Asics has come out swinging with the Gel-Nimbus 25, launching with quite a fanfare and calling it the most comfortable shoe in the world. The shoe has been overhauled to turn it into a max-cushioned shoe with 20% more foam in the midsole than the 24, as well as a new upper. I found the Gel-Nimbus 24 a solid but unremarkable shoe, so I was interested to see if the upgrades on the Gel-Nimbus 25 could help it challenge the best running shoes.
For my first run in the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 I went out for 15 easy miles, which happened to be the same run I did for my first outing in the Gel-Nimbus 24. The changes are very noticeable: the Gel-Nimbus 25 is considerably more comfortable, though also a tad heavier. The Gel-Nimbus 25 sits firmly in the cushioned shoe category, whereas the Gel-Nimbus 24 is fairly versatile and could be used as a daily trainer.
The biggest changes to the shoe are in the midsole, which is higher and wider than on the Gel-Nimbus 24. The 24 used a mix of FF Blast+ and Flytefoam in its midsole, while the 25 only uses FF Blast+, which is softer and bouncier than Flytefoam. It’s a more eco-friendly form of FF Blast+ too, because it’s made with at least 20% bio-based material, but that doesn’t change the feel of the foam.
Asics has also ditched the Gel that gives the Gel-Nimbus line its name, and replaced it with PureGel. This isn’t visible from the outside of the shoe, but is a softer material than the original Gel and a slab of it sits on top of the FF Blast+ foam under the heel.
With a midsole that’s now 30mm high at the heel, and 22mm at the forefoot (29mm and 21mm in the women's shoe), the Gel-Nimbus 25 is a little taller than the previous edition, which had a 28mm stack in the women’s shoe and 26mm in the men’s. The drop has also changed from 10mm in the men’s Gel-Nimbus 24 and 13mm in the women’s to 8mm across all models in the Gel-Nimbus 25.
All that extra foam in the midsole has increased the weight of the new shoe, which tips the scales at 11.1oz/315g in my UK size 9 compared with 10.7oz/304g for the Gel-Nimbus 24.
The shoe’s upper has also been completely changed from an engineered mesh to a stretchy knit material with a large padded strip running around the heel to cradle the back of the foot. I found that the Gel-Nimbus 25 fit me well in my normal size.
On the outsole there is good rubber coverage under the forefoot and heel, and the rubber at the heel is harder, which should increase the durability of the shoe for heelstrikers. I found that the shoe slipped a little on greasy pavements straight out of the box, but after around 10 miles of running the outsole had roughed up a bit and gripped fine.
Given the bold claims from Asics at launch, I expected something fairly dramatic from the ride. However, that wasn’t really the case, at least on my first run. It’s a comfortable shoe for sure, and much more so than the Gel-Nimbus 24, but it’s not soft and squishy like the Nike Invincible 2. And while the ride is protective and stable, it’s not especially novel.
I enjoyed my first run in the Gel-Nimbus 25 and expect it will be a good cushioned shoe for easy and long runs, with more testing to come for our full review. But so far I don’t rate it as a stand-out option – in the max-cushioned category, the Invincible and New Balance’s Fresh Foam X More v4 have impressed me more.
The Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 goes on sale 1st February and costs $160/£175.
View men’s on Asics UK (opens in new tab) | View women’s on Asics UK (opens in new tab)
View men’s on Asics US (opens in new tab) | View women’s on Asics US (opens in new tab)
Coach Newsletter
Sign up for workout ideas, training advice, the latest gear and more.
Nick Harris-Fry is a journalist who has been covering health and fitness since 2015. Nick is an avid runner, covering 70-110km a week, which gives him ample opportunity to test a wide range of running shoes and running gear. He is also the chief tester for fitness trackers and running watches, treadmills and exercise bikes, and workout headphones.
Sign up for workout ideas, training advice, the latest gear and more.
Thank you for signing up to Coach. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.