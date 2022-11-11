The Original Peloton Of Rowing Gets A Massive Black Friday Discount

Though the Peloton Row is set for release next month, Hydrow launched a rowing machine with a great big HD touchscreen attached way back in 2020, so Coach will never stop referring to it as the Peloton of rowing machines. Like Peloton’s products, the Hydrow rowing machine also connected to a paid-for app containing thousands of follow-along workouts.

I’m a big fan of this formula, employed by both the Hydrow Rower and the subsequent Hydrow Wave – a cheaper, more compact next-generation model. So it’s good news that both have been reduced in Hydrow’s Black Friday sale, with the chunkiest discount on the original machine.

UK Hydrow Black Friday Deals

(opens in new tab) Hydrow Rower: £1,995 £1,595 from Hydrow (opens in new tab) Save £400 Along with the discount, the Black Friday deal includes free shipping and a workout accessories kit (£150) consisting of a workout mat, two yoga blocks and small and large resistance bands. The sale ends 28th November or while stocks last.

(opens in new tab) Hydrow Wave: £1,395 £1,270 from Hydrow (opens in new tab) Save £125 For smaller spaces, the Hydrow Wave, released this year, may be a better choice. The Wave deal also throws in the workout accessories kit and free shipping, and adds a mat (£70) for the rowing machine to sit on to protect your floors.

US Hydrow Black Friday Deals

(opens in new tab) Hydrow Rower: $2,495 $1,995 from Hydrow (opens in new tab) Save $500 In the US, shipping is also free and the on-the-mat kit ($180) is included in the price, adding a workout mat, a pair of yoga blocks, and short and long resistance bands.

(opens in new tab) Hydrow Wave: $1,695 $1,545 from Hydrow (opens in new tab) Save $150 On top of the free shipping and on-the-mat kit that’s also included with the original Hydrow Black Friday deal, opt for the Wave and a cardio machine mat ($90) is thrown in for good measure.

Both Hydrow models have featured on Coach’s selection of the best rowing machines, and the Hydrow review and Hydrow Wave review awarded the maximum five stars.

I also put the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave to the test earlier this year and was quickly won over, too.

The Hydrow uses computer-controlled electromagnetic resistance to mimic the feeling of rowing on water and it’s also considerably quieter than air rowers such as the ever-popular Concept 2. The machine looks sleek and is sturdily built, while the seat glides up and down the rail.

However, it’s the immersive connected workouts that really sets the Hydrow apart from the competition. You have to pay a monthly membership fee ($39/£38 a month), but that grants you access to thousands (more than 4,300, at the time of testing) of engaging workouts, all displayed on the 22in HD touchscreen.

While Peloton classes transport you to a studio with bright lights and (very) enthusiastic instructors, Hydrow takes you on-board the boats of decorated athletes, former Olympians and knowledgeable coaches as they traverse some of the world’s most beautiful waterways. I found this approach was a breath of fresh air. With my headphones in, it was easy to forget my surroundings and enjoy rowing across Scotland’s Loch Ness.

Introductory videos also help to teach beginners proper rowing technique , and cues from the coaches help to fine-tune your form. There are also off-rower workouts which include yoga and Pilates sessions, functional strength training and more.

My only qualms were the high price and considerable dimensions. However, Hydrow addressed both points with the release of the Hydrow Wave – a smaller, more affordable alternative to its original rower.

The Wave offers the same high-end performance and uses the same app as its older brother, with the only noticeable difference being the smaller 16in display. It is shorter, but I'm 6ft 2in and the rail was still long enough for me to fully extend my legs at the finish of each stroke, and the electromagnetic resistance was just as smooth and silent.

If you’re after an engaging home exercise machine, I can’t recommend Hydrow rowing machines enough – particularly now they’re down in price.