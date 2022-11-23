Peloton’s Black Friday Sale Slashes $600/£500 Off Bike And Treadmill Packages

Peloton’s first attempt at 2022’s Black Friday sale was a let down. The only deals available were on packages of a cardio machine plus accessories, and the discount meant you weren’t saving anything compared with simply buying the cardio machine alone.

Fortunately, Peloton has increased the discounts on packages so you can now get a Bike, Bike+ or Tread, plus some useful extras, for less than the price of the equipment itself.

If you’re concerned the price may drop again, fear not, Peloton should do right by you. People who bought at the earlier discount will be refunded the difference.

Even with these discounts Peloton’s machines are still more expensive than connected bikes and treadmills with built-in screens from other brands in the Black Friday sales. NordicTrack has several smart bikes and treadmills available in its sale, and Echelon has reduced its treadmill and range of connected spinning bikes. We’ve collected the best discounts in our Black Friday exercise bike deals and Black Friday treadmill deals round-ups.

Shop all Black Friday deals at Peloton UK (opens in new tab)

Shop all Black Friday deals at Peloton US (opens in new tab)

Peloton Bike Black Friday Deals

The Bike Premier and Bike Ultimate packages have been reduced by $600 in the US and £500 in the UK (before the discount was just $300/£250). This brings the Bike Premier package down to $1,145/£1.095 and the Ultimate package to $1,225/£1,180, while just buying the Bike itself costs $1,445/£1,345.

The Premier package includes cycling shoes, light dumbbells, a bike mat, an exercise mat and a water bottle, while with the Ultimate package you also get heavier dumbbells and a heart rate monitor (but lose the water bottle, which is devastating).

(opens in new tab) UK Deal Peloton Bike Premier Package: Was £1,595 Now £1,095 from Peloton (opens in new tab) Save £500 All of Peloton bike packages are reduced by £500 in the Black Friday sale, and if you opt for the Premier package on the standard Bike it is £250 cheaper than buying the Bike by itself. The Premier package includes cycling shoes, hand weights, a bike mat, an exercise mat and a water bottle. The Ultimate package is £1,180 in the sale and also includes a set of dumbbells and a heart rate monitor. You can get the same packages at a £500 discount on the Peloton Bike+, which has a larger screen than the standard Bike.

(opens in new tab) US Deal Peloton Bike Premier Package: Was $1,745 Now $1,145 on Peloton (opens in new tab) Save $600 All of Peloton bike packages are reduced by $600 in the Black Friday sale, and if you opt for the Premier package on the standard Bike it is $300 cheaper than buying the Bike by itself. The Premier package includes cycling shoes, hand weights, a bike mat, an exercise mat and a water bottle. The Ultimate package is $1,225 in the sale and also includes a set of dumbbells and a heart rate monitor. You can get the same packages at a $600 discount on the Peloton Bike+, which has a larger screen than the standard Bike.

Those same packages are available on the Bike+ at a $600/£500 discount, with the Premier package now costing $2,195/£1,745 and the Ultimate $2,275/£1,830. The Bike+ has a bigger screen than the Bike, and the screen rotates 360°, which makes it easier to follow non-cycling classes.

Peloton Treadmill Black Friday Deals

The reduced packages available with the Peloton Tread are even more impressive with regards to the accessories you get. Both the Tread Premier and Ultimate packages are reduced by $600/£500 and now cost $3,195/£3,095 and $3,220/£3,120 respectively, compared with $3,495/£3,395 for the Tread alone.

(opens in new tab) UK Deal Peloton Tread Premier Package: Was £3,595 Now £3,195 on Peloton (opens in new tab) Save £500 Peloton has reduced the price of its Premier and Ultimate packages for the Tread by £500, and the Premier package is now £250 cheaper than buying the Tread by itself. Essentially, Peloton is paying you £250 to take a load of useful accessories off its hands, such as two sets of dumbbells, an exercise mat, a heart rate monitor, a yoga block and a water bottle. If you opt for the Ultimate package for £3,120 you get another set of dumbbells and a yoga strap as well.

(opens in new tab) US Deal Peloton Tread Premier Package: Was $3,795 Now $3,195 on Peloton (opens in new tab) Save $600 Peloton has reduced the price of its Premier and Ultimate packages for the Tread by $600, and the Premier package is now $300 cheaper than buying the Tread by itself. Essentially, Peloton is paying you $300 to take a load of useful accessories off its hands, such as two sets of dumbbells, an exercise mat, a heart rate monitor, a yoga block and a water bottle. If you opt for the Ultimate package for $3,220 you get another set of dumbbells and a yoga strap as well.

In the Premier package you get two sets of dumbbells, a heart rate monitor, an exercise mat, yoga blocks and a glass water bottle. In the Ultimate you get all that, plus another set of dumbbells and a yoga strap, but in an unexpected move the water bottle is downgraded from water to plastic.