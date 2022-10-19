This One Deal In The Garmin Birthday Sale Could Be Better Than Anything You’ll Find During Black Friday

Be honest, you forgot it was Garmin’s birthday, didn’t you? Fortunately this isn’t one of those situations where forgetfulness results in some hastily bought presents and a huge argument, because when Garmin’s birthday rolls around the gifts involved are discounts on the company’s range of fitness trackers and sports watches. The Garmin birthday sale (opens in new tab) runs from Monday 17th October at 10am until Sunday 23rd October at 11.59pm.

The sale has caused a heated debate in the Coach team, however. We all agree the best deal is on the Garmin Instinct 2, which has been reduced from £299.99 to £239.99 – the cheapest we can remember seeing it. The Instinct 2 is a rugged adventure watch that offers outstanding battery life, especially if you opt for the solar edition of the watch, which is also reduced in the sale from £389.99 to £311.99.

Editor's Choice Garmin Instinct 2: £299.99 £239.99 from Garmin Save £60 The Garmin Instinct 2 is a multisport watch with a hardy design. It's built for adventures in the great outdoors, and can last up to 28 days in smartwatch mode. It offers fantastic value by transferring many of the outdoor features of the high-end Fenix line into a cheaper watch. As part of the Garmin Birthday Sale the Instinct 2 has been reduced to £239.99, while the solar version of the watch is now £311.99.

Where we don’t agree is on whether you’ll find as good a deal on a watch released this year during the approaching Black Friday sales period. The editor thinks it’s exceedingly rare to see a watch discounted in the same year it was released. The Instinct 2 was, however, released at the beginning of the year.

We certainly expect the original Instinct to be discounted over Black Friday – it was included in the recent Amazon Prime Early Access sale. But will a similar deal on the latest generation roll around over Black Friday? Time will tell.

If the Instinct 2 doesn’t float your boat, there are more devices reduced in price.

Garmin Forerunner 55: £149.99 £119.99 from Garmin Save £30 The Forerunner 55 is Garmin's entry-level running watch and the best running watch for beginners. It covers all the essentials of sports tracking while also recommending workouts each day to help you get fitter.