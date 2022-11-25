This 40% Discount On The Garmin Enduro Makes It The Cheapest It’s Ever Been



The Garmin Enduro doesn’t have the name recognition of the Fenix or Forerunner range, but it's one of the brand’s best sports watches that stands out by offering exceptional battery life. The Enduro 2 came out this summer, which meant we were eyeing up the original Enduro for big discounts this Black Friday, and we have not been disappointed.

In the UK you can get the Garmin Enduro for £329.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab), which is a 40% saving on its £549.99 RRP (Wiggle lists the saving at 49% because it’s using the Enduro’s original RRP, but the watch is now £549.99 on Garmin). You can also get the Enduro for £339.99 from Garmin (opens in new tab), if you prefer to buy direct.

The best deal on the Enduro in the US is on Amazon, where it’s been reduced by 38% to $499.99 down from $799.99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Garmin Enduro: Was £549.99 Now $£329.99 on Wiggle (opens in new tab) Save £220 The Enduro 2 came out this year and added music storage and maps, along with some other useful features, but in sales the original Enduro is a very attractive alternative and this is a huge 40% saving on its RRP – the lowest we’ve ever seen it. The Garmin Enduro is built to last, both in terms of its rugged design and long battery life, and it offers outstanding sports tracking.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Enduro: Was $799.99 Now $499.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $300.04 The Enduro 2 came out this year and added music storage and maps, along with some other useful features, but the original Enduro is a very attractive alternative at this price, the lowest we’ve ever seen it. The Garmin Enduro is built to last, both in terms of its rugged design and long battery life, and it offers outstanding sports tracking.

These are huge savings on a watch that’s built for the long haul. Not only does the Enduro have a rugged design, but its incredible battery life means that we found it would last two to three weeks between charges comfortably. It also lasts 70 hours when GPS tracking, or up to 80 hours if in sunny conditions.

The Enduro 2 added maps and music, plus some new training features to become the top watch in Garmin’s range overall, but it’s incredibly expensive at $1,099.99/£929.99, making the original Enduro a better option for bargain hunters who love big batteries this Black Friday.

If you’re more concerned about getting the best features for your money, and happy to charge your watch more regularly, then you can get the Garmin Forerunner 945 for the same £329.99 price from Wiggle in the UK (opens in new tab). The Forerunner 945 has music storage and maps and still lasts a week on a charge.

If music and maps sound good, but you don’t like the plastic design of the Forerunner 945 then the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is in the sales as well this Black Friday. You can get the top of the range Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar for $549.99 at Garmin US (opens in new tab), or £389.99 at Garmin UK (opens in new tab).

And if all of those prices are off-puttingly high for you, then the best Black Friday Garmin deal for you might be on the Forerunner 245 Music. It’s a very capable sports watch with breadcrumb navigation and music storage, and it’s reduced to £169.94 on Amazon UK (opens in new tab) and $209 on Amazon US (opens in new tab).