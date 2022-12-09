The Garmin Forerunner 255 Is Back To Black Friday Prices

Perhaps you’re planning to get your Christmas shopping out of the way this weekend and have a running watch on your list. Or perhaps you’ve been thinking of asking for the Garmin Forerunner 255, but are hesitant because of how much it costs. Either way, you’ll want to know about the discount at Blacks, which knocks the price down to £249.

This is as good a deal as we’ve seen on the Forerunner 255, matching the price it dropped to during the Black Friday sales, and we weren’t expecting to see a £50 discount on the watch this year since it’s a relatively recent launch.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 255: Was £299.99 Now £249 on Blacks (opens in new tab) Save £50.99 The standard version of the Forerunner 255 without music storage is reduced to the lowest price it hit over Black Friday (give or take a penny) at Blacks. It has dual-band GPS and a multisport mode for triathletes, along with breadcrumb navigation and detailed training analysis which can help guide what and how much you do.

We rate the Garmin Forerunner 255 as the best sports watch available because of the features you get for the price. It is a full triathlon watch with accurate multi-band GPS tracking, extensive training analysis, breadcrumb navigation and advanced insights like heart rate variability status.

There is a more expensive version of the Forerunner 255 with music storage, but that’s not discounted and with this reduction taken into account, you’ll pay an extra £100 for that feature. While the music storage of the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is useful, if you don’t need tunes on your wrist then the standard Forerunner 255 offers better value.

If music is a key feature for you and if you’re as pure runner rather than a triathlete, then there are excellent deals available on the older Garmin Forerunner 245 Music. This doesn’t have multi-band GPS or a multisport mode, along with missing out on several other new features on the 255, but still covers the essentials well.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is available for £169.99 from Wiggle (opens in new tab) at the moment, and you can get the non-music version for £149 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab). If you’re not sure if upgrading to the Forerunner 255 instead is worth it, our detailed Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Forerunner 255 comparison should help you decide.