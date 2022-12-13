The Best Beginner Running Watch Is Now Even Cheaper Than On Black Friday

The price of the Garmin Forerunner 55 dropped to £119.99 on Amazon UK in the Black Friday sales, but has since risen back to £129. Fortunately, Go Outdoors and a range of associated retailers has stepped into the breach with a deal on the watch that puts it back to Black Friday prices. In fact, it’s 99p lower at £119 – the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 55: Was £179.99 , Now £119 at Go Outdoors (opens in new tab) Save £60.99 The Forerunner 55 is one of the best beginner running watches, thanks to the suggested workouts it provides every day and the Garmin Coach training plans you can follow from your wrist. It’s also just a great running watch, whatever your level. This deal is also listed at Blacks (opens in new tab), Millets (opens in new tab) and Ultimate Outdoors (opens in new tab).

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a brilliant entry-level running watch that’s ideal for beginners thanks to the guided training plans it offers for 5K, 10K and half marathons through Garmin Coach. It will also analyse your recent training and fitness, and suggest workouts for you to do each day to keep the amount of running you do in a safe range (a sharp increase in weekly mileage is behind many common running injuries) and get the right mix of types of training run, so you steadily improve.

It’s not just beginners who will love the Forerunner 55 either. It has all the key features runners of all levels really need. You can get more advanced training analysis and useful extras like navigation and music storage with Garmin’s more expensive watches, but the Forerunner 55 will track your training reliably, and guide you through workouts too.

If you’re looking for a cheaper running watch to buy as a gift this Christmas, the Garmin Forerunner 55 and older Forerunner 45 are right up there as the top options. The cheapest we can see the Forerunner 45 right now is £109.99 from Garmin, so we’d spend the extra £9 to get the 55, which has better battery life along with the daily suggested workouts, a feature the Forerunner 45 lacks.

