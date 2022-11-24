Should You Buy A Garmin Fenix 6 Pro In The Black Friday Sales?

This is the first Black Friday since the launch of the Garmin Fenix 7 range in early 2022, so the Fenix 6 range is in line for significant discounts. Shop around and you’ll find savings on all models in the Fenix 6 range, making it tempting to pick up the older watch rather than the latest edition, even over some of the other great Black Friday Garmin deals.

In the Garmin Black Friday sale you can get the top model in the Fenix 6 range – the Fenix 6X Pro Solar - for $549.99/£389.99, a huge saving on its $949.99/£719.99 RRP.

The standard Fenix 6 Pro is $349.99 down from $649.99 on Garmin US, while in the UK you can get it for £299 from Argos, a £300 reduction on its original £599.99 RRP. However, before you invest, it’s worth knowing about a few flaws and the one huge benefit you get with the Fenix 6 series. We’ll delve into each in turn below, but first, a rundown of the deals.

US Black Friday Deals On The Garmin Fenix 6

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: Was $649.99 Now $349.99 on Garmin (opens in new tab) Save $300 The best deal we can see on the Fenix 6 Pro right now comes from Garmin itself, where you can enjoy a $300 discount on the most popular watch in the Fenix 6 range. That’s $250 less than the price of the Fenix 7 in the Garmin sale. The Pro has music and maps and sits in between the smaller Fenix 6S and larger Fenix 6X.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: Was $949.99 Now $549.99 on Garmin (opens in new tab) Save $400 One advantage of getting an older watch is that you can get the very best model in the Fenix 6 range at a great price. The equivalent Fenix 7X Solar watch costs $899.99 right now even with a $100 discount on Garmin. The 6X Pro Solar has the best battery life of any Fenix 6 range watch, lasting for up to 24 days in smartwatch mode in sunny conditions.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: Was $599.99 Now $339.47 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $260.52 Amazon’s Black Friday sale contains the best deal on the smaller Fenix 6S Pro that we’ve found, knocking 43% off its RRP. The 6S Pro has a smaller screen and shorter battery life than the bigger models in the range, but the smaller size will suit some wrists better, and otherwise the features are the same as on the 6 and 6X.

UK Black Friday Deals On The Garmin Fenix 6

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: Was £599.99 Now £299 on Argos (opens in new tab) Save £300.99 The best deal we can see in the UK on the Fenix 6 Pro right now comes from Argos, where you can get a £300 discount on the most popular watch in the Fenix 6 range. That’s £300 less than the price of the Fenix 7 in the Garmin sale. The Pro has music and maps and sits in between the smaller Fenix 6S and larger Fenix 6X.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: Was £719.99 Now £389.99 on Garmin (opens in new tab) Save £330 One advantage of getting an older watch is that you can get the very best model in the Fenix 6 range at a great price. The equivalent Fenix 7X Solar watch costs £859.99 right now on Garmin. The 6X Pro Solar has the best battery life of any Fenix 6 range watch, lasting for up to 24 days in smartwatch mode in sunny conditions.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pros And Cons

One key area where the Fenix 7 improved on the 6 is GPS accuracy. The sapphire models in the Fenix 7 range all have multi-band GPS and are among the most accurate watches on the market, while even the cheaper Fenix 7 watches have all-systems-on GPS tracking, which did prove an upgrade on the accuracy of the Fenix 6 range in my testing.

Battery life has also been extended across the Fenix 7 range compared with the 6 (our extensive Garmin Fenix 6 vs Fenix 7 comparison goes into much greater detail on battery performance), and the newer watch also still benefits from software upgrades, which has seen new features like training readiness and native running power measurements brought to the watch since its release.

There’s no doubt the Fenix 7 is a better watch than the 6 on several fronts, but there is still a case to be made for grabbing a deal on a Pro version of the older watch. The Pro models all have music storage and maps, as well as extensive training analysis features and excellent sports tracking. We would say it’s worth getting a Pro model of the Fenix 6 through, since the non-Pro versions don’t have music and maps.

While the GPS accuracy on the Fenix 6 Pro can be spotty, I still used it to train for several marathons happily enough, and I got seven to 10 days of battery life from the watch even when running around 100km a week.

It’s a shame to miss out on a great feature like training readiness, which rates the condition of your body each day and advises how hard you should train, but not every runner will use it that much. Whereas the mapping and music features are something most Fenix buyers will use, and they’re pretty much the same on both the Fenix 6 and 7.

If you go in with your eyes open to the fact that the Fenix 6 is unlikely to get any new software features from Garmin in the future, and that the GPS accuracy isn’t always perfect, there’s no reason not to grab a great deal this Black Friday. If you can’t live without the new features, then note there are some Fenix 7 deals to look at, including $100 off the Fenix 7 in the Garmin US sale (opens in new tab).