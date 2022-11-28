We Didn’t Expect This Garmin Watch To Be Part Of The Cyber Monday Sale

Coming into the Black Friday sales period the Garmin watch we had our eye for in the sales was the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, mainly because the Garmin Forerunner 255 came out over the summer.

The deals on the Garmin Forerunner 245 have not disappointed – you can get it for under £170 on Amazon UK (opens in new tab) – but if you’d rather invest in the latest version of the watch Wiggle has surprised us by reducing it by £51 on Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Was £349.99 Now £298.99 on Wiggle (opens in new tab) Save £51 This deal is an unexpected treat, because the Forerunner 255 Music is a recent launch from Garmin and not one we thought would feature in sales this Black Friday. Unlike its predecessor the Forerunner 245, the 255 is a full multisport watch and has other upgrades like dual-band GPS and heart-rate variability tracking. Read more in our Garmin Forerunner 255 review (opens in new tab)

It's one of the best Cyber Monday Garmin deals and brings the Forerunner 255 Music under £300 for the first time (that we’ve seen, anyway). It costs £298.99 in the sale (opens in new tab), and the non-music version of the Forerunner 255 has also been reduced by £51. It now costs £248.99 (opens in new tab) and is available in two sizes – the standard Forerunner 255 and smaller 255S, which suits thinner wrists better but offers a little less battery life.

Even with the discounts the Forerunner 255 is a fair bit more expensive than the Forerunner 245 in the sales, so it’s worth looking at the new features on the 255 to see if they excite you enough to pay the extra.

One key upgrade is that the Forerunner 255 is a full multisport watch with a triathlon mode, whereas the Forerunner 245 is more of a running watch. The 255 also offers Garmin’s dual-band GPS chipset, which improves the accuracy of its tracking during outdoor activities, and it also has heart rate variability tracking that can give you an insight into the state of your body each morning.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 255: Was £299.99 Now £248.99 on Wiggle (opens in new tab) Save £51 If you don’t need music storage on your watch the cheaper version of the Forerunner 255 is also reduced in Wiggle’s Cyber Monday sale. It has the other key features of the 255, like dual-band GPS and a multisport mode for triathletes, and the bonus here is that both the standard 255 and smaller 255S are included (opens in new tab) in the Wiggle sale, so those with small wrists can get a better fit.

The Forerunner 255 also tracks running power from the wrist, and has other minor upgrades like Garmin’s morning report feature. It’s also worth noting the Forerunner 255 will be in line to receive future software upgrades in the next year or so at least, whereas the Forerunner 245 is unlikely to get any new features at this point.

If you want more details on the differences between the two watches check out our Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Garmin Forerunner 255 feature, but overall we’d tentatively suggest the Forerunner 255 is well-worth the upgrade for triathletes, but runners will find better value in the Forerunner 245.