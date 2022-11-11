Garmin Fenix 7 And Epix 2 Get Surprise $100 Discounts Before Black Friday

The Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix 2 launched in January 2022 and set a new standard for sports watches. They instantly became a fixture in our best running watches round-up, offering the most accurate GPS tracking on the market plus a winning blend of sports and smart features in rugged, attractive designs.

There was really only one downside to the watches – the high price. We’ve been patiently waiting for a significant Black Friday Garmin discount on the Fenix 7 and Epix 2, and it’s finally arrived in Garmin’s Holiday Sale, which sees every model of both watches reduced by $100.

Garmin Fenix 7: $699.99 $599.99 on Garmin Save $100 Every model in the Fenix 7 range has been reduced by $100, from the standard 7 and 7S, which now cost $599.99, right up to the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, which is now $899.99. All of the watches offer best-in-class sports tracking, training analysis and mapping features, and the impressive battery life will see you go weeks between charging, rather than days.

Garmin Epix 2: $899.99 $799.99 on Garmin Save $100 All of the incredible sports tracking and navigation features on the Fenix 7, but in a watch with a bright AMOLED screen. That's the Epix 2, and it's our favourite running watch thanks to that combination. Garmin has reduced the Epix 2 for the first time (to our knowledge) in its Holiday Sale, with all models of the watch reduced by $100.

Now, the really tricky bit – picking exactly which model you want. The first thing to note is that the cheapest models of each watch do not offer multi-band GPS, only the sapphire versions. That’s a bit of a kick in the teeth given that Garmin has added multi-band to cheaper watches like the Forerunner 255 and 955 since, but even without multi-band we’ve found the Epix 2 and Fenix 7 to be very accurate trackers.

Picking between the Fenix 7 and Epix 2 largely comes down to choosing either the bright, AMOLED display of the Epix 2, or the long battery life of the Fenix 7, which has the classic transflective display of most Garmin watches. We love the bright screen of the Epix 2 and it still lasts four to five days on a charge even when running 110km a week, but the Fenix 7 will last at least double that between charges. Our detailed comparison of the Garmin Fenix 7 vs Garmin Epix 2 goes into greater depth if battery life matters to you.

If you opt for a Fenix 7 watch you then have to choose the size you want – the Fenix 7 sits in between the smaller Fenix 7S and larger Fenix 7X. The bigger the watch the bigger the screen and longer the battery life, but otherwise they pack in all the same features.

The Black Friday sales period has only just begun so you could hold out for better deals on the Fenix 7 and Epix 2, but since these are fairly new models that sit at the top of Garmin’s range, we’re not expecting too much on the discount front this year, and $100 is a more-than-handy saving.