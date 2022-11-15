Fiit Launches Connected Bike Workouts And You May Want To Rethink Which Home Exercise Bike To Buy

Fiit is one of the most popular workout apps and with good reason: it offers a variety of engaging, interactive classes you can do anywhere you have a bit of space and a place to put your phone or tablet. The app started with strength and HIIT workouts, plus yoga and Pilates, but expanded into connected cardio machine workouts with air bike, treadmill and rowing classes in the past year.

The latest update on this front is more significant, however, because it means Fiit is muscling in on the likes of Peloton with connected exercise bike classes. You can follow Fiit’s new bike classes on any kind of exercise bike, but you can get a connected experience where performance data collected by the bike is shown on screen if you link the app up with a Keiser M3i spinning bike or the Concept2 BikeErg.

Concept2 is best known for making one of the leading rowing machines on the planet and its BikeErg is popular in CrossFit gyms. The workouts released by Fiit combine periods in the saddle with sections of dumbbell exercises off the bike, and this may offer a more home-friendly experience than the Fiit X Assault Fitness AssaultBike Pro offering, which our reviewer found great but a bit noisy for domestic use.

Fiit trainer Chloe Whylie riding the Concept2 BikeErg (Image credit: Fiit)

But it’s the sessions on the Keiser M3i bike that excite us. We tested this bike when reviewing the Digme At Home app, and it’s a robust, high-quality spinning bike. It might not have the built-in screen of a Peloton, but it rides just as well if not better, and the M3i is often found in gyms and studios. The five M3i sessions released today follow the format you’ll find in spinning classes, playing with resistance and interval duration in and out of the saddle.

Those committed to recreating a group indoor cycling class at home will still get a better experience by investing in one of the best spin bikes from Peloton or Echelon, but if you want to include bike classes alongside a range of other sessions, Fiit is the best guided workout app we’ve tested.

It’s also cheaper than the likes of Peloton and Echelon. While Peloton’s app costs $44/£39 a month and Echelon’s $34.99/£29.99 a month, Fiit’s unlimited monthly membership is $19.99/£19.99 a month, or $119.99/£119.99 for 12 months if you pay up front. You’ll also need to have a bike to do the workouts on, but you can follow them on any bike at your gym or at home, even if you don’t have a Keiser M3i or Concept2 BikeErg for the connected experience.