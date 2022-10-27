You Can Now Run And Ride In London’s Most Scenic Spots On Your Peloton

London’s multitude of parks, canal towpaths and other green spaces makes the capital great for cycling, running and walking. Peloton has clearly cottoned on to that fact, because it has just released a series of guided activities set in London, so people can cycle, run and walk in the city on their Peloton Bike or Peloton Tread.

The variety of scenic content in the app is one reason we rate the Peloton machines as among the best exercise bikes and best treadmills, because sometimes you need a break from the sweaty confines of the Peloton studio sessions.

Four guided on-demand sessions in London have been added. There is a 30-minute run along Regents Canal and through Victoria Park, and two 30-minute rides – one set in East London and finishes in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and the other in Battersea Park. The last guided session is a 20-minute walk from Hyde Park to Notting Hill.

Along with the guided sessions there are time- and distance-based videos set in London that you can do when you want to work at your own pace, rather than with an instructor.

(Image credit: Peloton)

We’ve cycled and run in all the locations that have been added to the Peloton app and can confirm they’re all enjoyable spots to exercise. While exercising outdoors brings with it some unique benefits, we would certainly say hitting virtual London on a Peloton and so not having to avoid loads of other people on your runs and rides is an attractive prospect, especially since you’ll also be able to avoid any inclement weather. That said, for an authentic London experience we’d recommend setting up a sprinkler by your bike or treadmill.

All the Peloton London guided sessions are available on demand in the Peloton app, along with the time- and distance-based videos. You’ll need an All-Access Membership ($44/£39 a month) to use the sessions on a Peloton Tread or Peloton Bike.