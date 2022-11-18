This Treadmill Interval Workout Takes Just 15 Minutes
You’ll see considerable improvements in the speed you can sustain by incorporating treadmill sprint intervals into your training routine
Looking to run a little quicker? Or maybe you just want to work on your cardio fitness? Either goal doesn’t require slogging it out on a treadmill for hours at a time.
Dr Folusha Oluwajana (opens in new tab) is a level 3 personal trainer and practising NHS GP, who’s helped out Coach readers before with a selection of knee-strengthening exercises. Now, Oluwajana has created an exclusive treadmill interval workout that’s aimed at increasing your speed and endurance and takes just 15 minutes.
“Whether you’re training to improve your 5K time or just to improve your fitness, this workout is for you. This type of training will help you maintain a higher work rate for longer by improving your body’s ability to clear lactate from the blood during exercise,” explains Oluwajana.
Lactate is made when there isn’t enough oxygen available during intense exercise to break down glucose into energy. Your body then converts the lactate into energy without the need for oxygen.
Treadmill Interval Workout
This treadmill workout consists of six two-minute blocks, with each block cycling through three paces: jogging, running and sprinting pace. Each time you do the workout, say twice a week, aim to increase the pace of each.
Begin with a one minute warm-up, walking at a brisk pace and pumping your arms.
Then complete the below jog-run-sprint combination six times. Struggling? After three blocks, take a two-minute walking rest, then go on to complete the next three rounds.
1 Jog
Time 60sec
Run at a speed when you can maintain a conversation.
2 Run
Time 30sec
Run at a challenging pace, but hold something back for the sprint coming next.
3 Sprint
Time 30sec
This pace should be all-out: core engaged, arms pumping, high knee-drive and breathing fast. You should feel spent by the end of the sprint and desperate to recover with a jog.
