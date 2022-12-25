Add This Mobility Routine To Your Week – Your Body Will Thank You For It

As any savvy gym-goer knows, challenging your body with intense training sessions is just one part of the exercise equation. In order to safely achieve your goals – whether it be to run quicker, increase strength, build muscle or lose weight – you also need to factor in recovery, including stretching and mobility workouts.

This helps our joints and muscles to work through their full range of motion, making every movement we do that little bit easier and reducing the risk of injury.

To begin Coach’s 12 days of Christmas workouts, Cody Mooney, director of performance for the mobility and recovery app pliability (opens in new tab), has put together a mobility routine.

“The mobility workout I’ve provided is ideal for pre, post or as a rest day flow and can be easily incorporated into any training plans,” says Mooney.

Give these five moves a try, holding them for the time given. Mooney has given set and time ranges for some stretches to help you tailor the exercises to your level. Focus on correct form, breathe slowly and deeply throughout the stretch, and stop if you feel any pain.

You might also like to add these mobility exercises for your hips Mooney shared.

1 Puppy dog pose

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus / Pierre-Yves Babelon)

Sets 1 Time 1-2min

“This helps to elongate your body, stretching your spine and helping release tension throughout the entire body, including in your shoulders, upper back, arms and abdominal muscles,” says Mooney.

Start on your hands and knees with your palms flat on the floor and fingers spread. Slide your hands forwards, keeping your hips over your knees.

2 Saddle eagle

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus / Pierre-Yves Babelon)

Sets 1 Time 1min each arm

This pose stretches the muscles in your shoulders and upper back. Start on your hands and knees. Spread your knees wide and bring your toes together. Sit on your feet and straighten your back, sitting as tall as you can. Cross your right arm under your left arm and bend your elbows to bring your hands in front of your face. If your mobility allows, bring your hands together and keep your hands at eye level.

3 Saddle pose

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Sets 1 Time 1-2min

“Originally from Yin yoga, this targets the quadriceps on the front of the thighs, as well as the hip flexors, so it’s great to do around heavy leg days! It also gives some gentle compression to the lower back,” says Mooney.

Start on your hands and knees. Spread your knees wide and bring your toes together. Sit on your feet and straighten your back, sitting as tall as you can. Place your hands behind you and lean back. If it is comfortable, lean back further, moving your elbows or even upper back to the floor.

4 Dragon pose

(Image credit: pliability)

Sets 2-3 Time 20-30sec each side

This targets the hips and quads. From standing, take one small step forward into a lunge and allow your rear knee to rest on the floor. Reach up with both hands and push your hips forward. Keeping your core tight and not overextending your back, lean forwards to feel a stretch in your hip flexor.

5 Pigeon pose

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus / Antonio Diaz)

Sets 1 Time 1-2min each side

This pose will help release tension in the hips and lower-back muscles. Start on your hands and knees. Bring one knee forwards to the wrist on the same side and bring your foot towards the other wrist. The gold standard is to have your lower leg perpendicular to your body, but only go as far as is comfortable. If you feel any pressure in the knee, move your foot further away from your wrist. Move your other foot backwards and straighten your leg. Keeping your hips square to the floor, bend your torso forwards over your front leg. Lower your chest to your knee, hold for 10 seconds, then release. Continue lowering your chest until the time has elapsed.