You Only Need Dumbbells To Do This Legs, Bums And Tums Workout

Legs, bums and tums workouts burst onto the fitness scene in the nineties and have stuck around ever since. It’s a gym-based class aimed at targeting the typical “weight gain” areas – the legs, bum and stomach. While it’s now common knowledge that you can’t spot reduce fat – as in you can’t lose weight around your stomach by performing stomach exercises – a workout which hits your legs, glutes and abs has its advantages if you’re after a fat-loss workout.

“Compound exercises like squats and hip thrusts are going to give you a good bang for your buck because you are working multiple muscles at once,” says Chelsea Labadini (opens in new tab), a level 3 personal trainer who created this three-circuit routine that targets these areas with high reps and minimal rest. “Adding free weights makes the exercises more challenging and including abs exercises in the circuit allows some active recovery for your legs and glutes before you go into the next set!”

All you need is a pair of dumbbells – go relatively heavy because your legs are the powerhouse of your body – and a bench, box or other stable surface. If you only have dumbbells, replace the hip thrust with the glute bridge.

How To Do This Workout

Labadini has programmed a workout made up of three circuits. Each circuit has a move aimed at the legs, a move targeting the glutes and a move that hits the core. Do each move for 60 seconds, then rest for 90 seconds at the end of the circuit. Perform each circuit three times in total.

Circuit 1

1 Dumbbell squat (legs)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 60sec Rest 0sec

Stand with your feet hip-width apart holding dumbbells by your shoulders. Engage your core and, keeping a flat back throughout, push your hips back and bend your knees to lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push up through your heels to rise.

2 Dumbbell hip thrust (bums)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 60sec Rest 0sec

Sit on the floor with your shoulder blades resting on a bench or box. Your knees should be bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell on your hips, keep your chin tucked in and core engaged, and drive up through your heels, pushing your hips up so your thighs are parallel to the floor. Your knees should not move forwards past your toes at any point. Pause, squeeze your glutes, then lower under control.

3 Plank (tums)

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jordi Salas)

Time 60sec Rest 90sec

Prop yourself up on your forearms and toes. Your elbows should be directly underneath your shoulders and your body should form a straight line. Keep your core, glutes and legs engaged. Hold this position.

Circuit 2

1 Split squat (legs)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 60sec Rest 0sec

Adopt a split stance with one leg in front of the other, holding dumbbells by your sides or resting on your shoulders. Bend your knees to lower until your rear knee kisses the floor, then push up through your front heel to rise. Keep your back flat and core engaged throughout. After 30 seconds, swap the position of your legs.

2 Single-leg hip thrust – right leg (bums)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 60sec Rest 0sec

Sit on the floor with your shoulder blades resting on a bench or box. Your knees should be bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell on your hips, keep your chin tucked in and core engaged. Lift your left foot off the floor and drive up through your right heel, pushing your hips up so your right thigh is parallel to the floor. Your knee should not move forwards past your toes at any point. Pause, squeeze your glutes, then lower under control.

3 Reverse crunch (tums)

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jose Luis Agudo Gonzalez)

Time 60sec Rest 90sec

Lie on your back and lift your legs off the floor, with a 90° bend in your knees. Move your knees towards your chest, extending your legs and lifting your hips and lower back off the ground. Pause, then slowly lower.

Circuit 3

1 Walking lunge (legs)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 60sec Rest 0sec

Stand holding dumbbells by your shoulders. Take a big step forwards then bend your knees to lower until both knees are bent at 90°. Your rear knee should be just off the floor. Push up through your front heel and as you rise step forwards and repeat the move. Keep your back flat throughout and chest up.

2 Single-leg hip thrust – left leg (bums)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 60sec Rest 0sec

As above, but swap legs.

3 Plank drag (tums)

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Time 60sec Rest 90sec

Adopt a high plank position on your hands and toes, with your hands under your shoulders and arms extended, with your body in a straight line, and a dumbbell on the floor by your left hand. Keeping your body as still as possible, reach across with your right hand and drag the dumbbell to the right side. Repeat the move, dragging the dumbbell back to the left side with your left hand.