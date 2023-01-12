You Only Need Three Moves And Two Dumbbells To Build Bigger Arms With This Curls Workout

There’s a whole world of arm-strengthening exercises out there, but that doesn’t mean you need to overcomplicate your workouts. This biceps workout will help you build an impressive set of biceps with just three moves.

The biceps curl is probably one of the first exercises you learned to do at the gym, and for good reason: it’s a simple and effective way to isolate the target muscle. The dumbbell curl is one of the best-known variations of this exercise, but you can use variations such as hammer curls to work your arms in new ways.

Hendrick Famutimi (opens in new tab), a London-based personal trainer and online coach, has put together a curls-based workout that will help you grow your arms quickly and easily. It’s made up of three simple dumbbell exercises that will not only target some of the biggest and most important muscles in your arms, but also strengthen your elbow flexion and improve grip strength, which will help with weightlifting and overall strength.

Take a look at Famutimi’s Instagram post below to see what the exercises are and how to complete them with the correct form.

In this workout you’ll be completing between three and five sets of each exercise at a fairly high rep range, so try to pick a weight that feels manageable but challenging for this amount of time. This is an example of a hypertrophy workout, designed with the primary focus of growing the targeted muscle. Research published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health (opens in new tab) found that performing three to six sets of an exercise, lifting 60-80% of your one-rep max (the maximum weight you’re able to lift for one rep), can help you maximise your muscle-building results during these types of workouts.

Focus on your posture during these exercises, because one of the biggest mistakes people make during curl movements is rolling their shoulders forwards – a bad habit that can strain your upper back. The back-supported biceps curls should help you address this issue. If you can’t lift the dumbbell without compromising on your form, it’s a good idea to reduce the weight you’re using in order to avoid injury.