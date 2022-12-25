12 Days Of Christmas Workouts

The weeks before Christmas can fly by in a blur of shopping, eating and working like a maniac to give yourself some much needed time off before 2023 arrives. Once the big day comes and you find yourself with some free time, your body will thank you for spending some of that time moving it before slumping in front of the box, and your mind will welcome the mental space as well as the dopamine hit exercise brings.

That’s why we’ve gone to some of the best PTs out there – the likes of Instagram sensation Alexia Clark, award-winning PT Laura “Biceps” Hoggins, British CrossFit champion Aimee Cringle and others – to come up with 12 ways to move your body between 25th December and 6th January – the 12 days of Christmas.

As you’d expect from us, we aren’t here to torture your body for nigh-on two weeks. Instead, we have a range of workouts to help develop your all-round fitness so you’ll feel fighting fit and enter 2023 on a high.

We will be sharing one workout a day and to kick things off we have a rest-day mobility workout to help you move more easily for what’s to come. Keep returning to it to help your body recover.

25th December